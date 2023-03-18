Home News Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

March 18, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Less with Petro

President Gustavo Petro warned yesterday that “To deconstruct journalistic stories, I carried out the operation of leaving Colombians abroad without returning last year. I divided it into two semesters and this gave: – Semester with Duque: 385,304 Colombians left without returning. – Semester with Petro: 112,835 Colombians left without returning.

review reform

In the midst of the complaints about possible “micos” in the presentation of political reform for the second round, the president of the Chamber, David Raceropointed out that “This political reform must be carefully reviewed. Democracy must be deepened within the parties and in the general political system, without running the risk of going backwards”.

At last…

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaannounced that “Thanks to the protection that the law gives us as an opposition, they scheduled the debate on political control with the Minister of Defense, which we have been requesting for five months. As independents they “passed us through the belt” because they want everyone to applaud them “.

aerial tranquility

The Minister of Transport, William Reyesstressed that “JetSmart has officially informed Aerocivil that a Letter of Understanding has been signed between Jetsmart Holding and UltraAir for the total purchase of the company. This is a great advance to give peace of mind to the air transport system of the country”.

sense of politics

The former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez stressed that “It is comforting when young people who are preparing with Excellence, stop us in the street to ask for opinion and advice on how to better prepare to do politics and I tell them: making sure to understand that politics is the service to the common good from the impeccable management of the State” .

sick reformitis

the former senator Ernesto Macias warned yesterday that “Before Chancellor Leyva burns it, the country is being set on fire by the sick reformitis of the Government. The reforms must build on what has been built and not destroy what has been built. How far can Colombians endure?

