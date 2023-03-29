Kaleidoscope

“Health blackout”

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Mastersaid yesterday that “We ask the parties and government that are negotiating the health reform: not to lead us to a system at risk of blackout in health; not hand over health to local politicians; avoid corruption risks; ensure fiscal sustainability; ensure the operation of the system.

united on the way

The president of Fedegán and member of the government delegation in the process with the ELN, Jose Felix Lafaurieheld that “All of Colombia must unite to walk that path that leads to the strengthening of democracy and the collective construction of peace, because ‘if you walk alone you will go faster, if you walk accompanied you will go further’”.

Threats and capsizing

He Democratic Center indicated that “The discussion of reforms presented by the Government must be far from threats that generate anxiety and anguish in Colombians. The paths must always be institutional, respecting society and sectors that disagree, with the primary objective of protecting democracy”.

anti-petrista journalists

The parliamentarian of the Historical Pact, Alirio Uribepointed out that the “It is outrageous that some journalists who are in veiled opposition to the Government, demand that President Gustavo Petro in seven months do what his former president friends did not do for years. I do not know if the country knows that this government does not pay for advertising, the business was thrown away “.

Religious freedom

The senator Carlos Eduardo Guevarafrom the MIRA party, said that his community accompanies “the OAS declaration on the protection and promotion of Religious Freedom, the political banner of the party. Urges States to formulate public policies for democratic dialogue. This will continue to make it possible to recognize the social and humanitarian contribution of the religious sector”.

Out of control

The former conservative senator and today in the New Democratic Force, Omar Yepesheld that “Public order got out of government control. Will we go back to the times when you couldn’t travel on Colombian highways? Something seems clear: the left is good for discourse, but bad for administration”.