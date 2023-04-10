Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 10, 2023 – 5:00 AM

not viable

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterindicated that “In any case, it is worth clarifying: price control is not a thinkable possibility to fight against inflation. It is a terrible idea that only guarantees scarcity and encourages practices that nobody wants to see, such as smuggling, black markets and speculation”.

nothing wicked

Former senator and spokesman for the Green Alliance, Antonio Navarroexplained that “Some attribute bad intentions to me for asking the readers’ opinion about Francia Márquez’s trip to Africa. No evil intention. Interest in knowing what they think about something that has not been done before. All my appreciation to Vice.”

one more victim

On the occasion of the National Day of the Victims, Senator Maria Fernanda Cabalfrom the Democratic Center, reminded “John Ismael Correa Ladino, a 5-year-old peasant boy who died when he stepped on an antipersonnel mine, installed by the Farc in the patio of his house. His 9 and 13-year-old brothers lost their arms due to the impact of shrapnel ”.

two million less

The senator alexander lopezfrom the Polo Democrático, pointed out yesterday that “9,446,572 people have been registered as victims of the armed conflict in our country. However, currently the Victims Unit works with 7,482,409 and continues to await information on the remaining 2 million.”.

peace and reconciliation

On the same subject, Senator david lunaof Cambio Radical, indicated yesterday that “We must become aware of the country’s past and the violent acts that have affected millions of Colombians for years. We deserve peace and reconciliation”.

against drop by drop

He Treasury stressed that the “credit inclusion strategy seeks to meet the financing needs of productive popular sectors throughout the national territory; as well as correcting the historical debt with the most vulnerable segments that have been financed with the expensive drop by drop”.