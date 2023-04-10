Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

April 10, 2023 – 5:00 AM

not viable

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterindicated that “In any case, it is worth clarifying: price control is not a thinkable possibility to fight against inflation. It is a terrible idea that only guarantees scarcity and encourages practices that nobody wants to see, such as smuggling, black markets and speculation”.

nothing wicked

Former senator and spokesman for the Green Alliance, Antonio Navarroexplained that “Some attribute bad intentions to me for asking the readers’ opinion about Francia Márquez’s trip to Africa. No evil intention. Interest in knowing what they think about something that has not been done before. All my appreciation to Vice.”

one more victim

On the occasion of the National Day of the Victims, Senator Maria Fernanda Cabalfrom the Democratic Center, reminded “John Ismael Correa Ladino, a 5-year-old peasant boy who died when he stepped on an antipersonnel mine, installed by the Farc in the patio of his house. His 9 and 13-year-old brothers lost their arms due to the impact of shrapnel ”.

two million less

See also  During the 31st collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping emphasized the use of red resources to continue the red blood, and strive to create new achievements worthy of history and the people

The senator alexander lopezfrom the Polo Democrático, pointed out yesterday that “9,446,572 people have been registered as victims of the armed conflict in our country. However, currently the Victims Unit works with 7,482,409 and continues to await information on the remaining 2 million.”.

peace and reconciliation

On the same subject, Senator david lunaof Cambio Radical, indicated yesterday that “We must become aware of the country’s past and the violent acts that have affected millions of Colombians for years. We deserve peace and reconciliation”.

against drop by drop

He Treasury stressed that the “credit inclusion strategy seeks to meet the financing needs of productive popular sectors throughout the national territory; as well as correcting the historical debt with the most vulnerable segments that have been financed with the expensive drop by drop”.

You may also like

Tennis: Monte Carlo; n.11 Norrie yields to Argentine...

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy