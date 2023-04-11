Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 11, 2023

Incentive polarization

In reference to the Head of State, the former uribista senator Ernesto Macias was questioned about “Why the quarrelsome attitude in your communication with Colombians? You are the President of the Republic and your messages should foster harmony and unity, and not encourage polarization”.

Why the quarrelsome attitude in his communication with Colombians?

budding reform

The Minister of the Interior, Nestor Osunasaid on Sunday that “…it is a good day to reiterate the commitment of the Ministry of Justice to design a new law for victims, one that surpasses that of 2011. We will do it with your participation and with the leadership of the Victims Unit. The change is with justice, reparation and peace”.

Guarantee to FF.MM.

Referring to a military operation, the senator of the Democratic Pole, alexander lopezstressed yesterday that “We continue to fight the illegal economies that feed the coffers of armed groups that deepen terrorism in our country. The Army forcefully combats the barbaric illegal activities that prevent the consolidation of a Total Peace. Columbia is doing well.”

scientific challenges

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Arthur Moonhighlighted that yesterday was celebrated “in the world the Day of Science and Technology. I want to greet and congratulate all the researchers in Colombia and the scientific diaspora abroad, highlighting their importance in solving the country’s challenges and promoting its development.”

Attention to victims

The senator for Radical Change, Didier Lobopointed out that “Colombia is a country of victims and that is why society and the State must organize and configure their institutions and services to attend to the vulnerability of these Colombians, who must be attended with education, health, employment, housing and rights in general”.

Lawsuit for Essequibo

Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machadowarned that “The International Court of Justice considers inadmissible the preliminary objection raised by the Venezuelan State, with which the trial on the merits of Guyana’s claim to Venezuela for the Essequibo advances.”