Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

January 22, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Bukele Warning

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukelesaid this week that “When a government does not effectively combat crime, it is not because it does not have the capacity to do so, but because the accomplices of the criminals are those in the government”.

false rumors

The senator of the Historical Pact, Cesar Pachonwarned that the “Rumors indicating that in Boyacá the one who will be the sole candidate of the Pact for the gubernatorial election is already elected are false. The invitation is to open dialogue with all sectors, as indicated by our president”.

Crisis in Peru

Faced with the crisis of violence in the neighboring country, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan OspinaI affirm that “They remove President Castillo, but first they create a state of opinion contrary to him. However, the peoples who know the true truth come out and mobilize, now on the verge of a war.

party pinata

See also  Thieves in the rectory in Quero, two thousand euros disappeared

The liberal senator Alexander Carlos Chacon warned: “Are they in a piñata? How many more parties do you plan to create? They say they are already 28 and recently they were 18! So is it that the parties are strengthened? Is it for this reason that they want to approve the closed lists in political reform and turncoat? Long live democracy!”.

Personerías and bottles

The representative of the Chamber for the Green Alliance reacted to this, Cathy Juvinaowho added: “Senator Chacón is absolutely right. What strengthening of the parties is the political reform talking about if they are now distributing legal status like bottles of water? A political system that works like this is unfeasible.”

From Duke to Petro

The representative to the Chamber for the Democratic Center, Jose Jaime Uscáteguispecified that “The treatment that Iván Duque gave to the Clan del Golfo is drastically different from the one that Petro is giving it. Thanks to Duque, ‘Otoniel’ is paying for his crimes in the United States. On the other hand, if he went for Petro, he would be a peace manager and we would have him walking through Congress ”.

You may also like

Love the people and warm China in the...

“I am concerned that the text of the...

Government and ELN will discuss ceasefire in new...

Love brings people to spring and warms China——General...

Poor educational infrastructure that seeks to ‘spend the...

The deadline to calibrate taximeters in the District...

The “high-speed rail will send you a journey...

Second cycle of negotiations with ELN announced

150,000 people demonstrate in Paris against pension reform

Love brings people to spring and warms China——General...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy