Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



January 22, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Bukele Warning

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukelesaid this week that “When a government does not effectively combat crime, it is not because it does not have the capacity to do so, but because the accomplices of the criminals are those in the government”.

When a government does not effectively combat crime, it is not because it does not have the capacity to do so, but because the accomplices of the criminals are those in the government. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) January 19, 2023

false rumors

The senator of the Historical Pact, Cesar Pachonwarned that the “Rumors indicating that in Boyacá the one who will be the sole candidate of the Pact for the gubernatorial election is already elected are false. The invitation is to open dialogue with all sectors, as indicated by our president”.

#boyacá

FALSE! The rumors that indicate that in Boyacá the sole candidate of the pact for the gubernatorial election has already been chosen are false.

The invitation is to open the dialogue with all sectors as indicated by our president. pic.twitter.com/JweXfW4vm3 — Cesar Pachon (@CesarPachonAgro) January 21, 2023

Crisis in Peru

Faced with the crisis of violence in the neighboring country, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan OspinaI affirm that “They remove President Castillo, but first they create a state of opinion contrary to him. However, the peoples who know the true truth come out and mobilize, now on the verge of a war.

They remove Pdte Castillo , but first they create a state of opinion contrary to him , however the people who are aware of the true truth come out and mobilize , now on the brink of a war — Jorge Ivan Ospina (@JorgeIvanOspina) January 21, 2023

party pinata

The liberal senator Alexander Carlos Chacon warned: “Are they in a piñata? How many more parties do you plan to create? They say they are already 28 and recently they were 18! So is it that the parties are strengthened? Is it for this reason that they want to approve the closed lists in political reform and turncoat? Long live democracy!”.

Are they in piñata? How many more parties do you plan to create? They say they are already 28 and recently they were 18! So is it that the parties are strengthened? Is it for this reason that they want to approve the closed lists in political reform and turncoat?

Long live democracy! — Alejandro Carlos Chacón Camargo (@ChaconDialoga) January 20, 2023

Personerías and bottles

The representative of the Chamber for the Green Alliance reacted to this, Cathy Juvinaowho added: “Senator Chacón is absolutely right. What strengthening of the parties is the political reform talking about if they are now distributing legal status like bottles of water? A political system that works like this is unfeasible.”

Senator Chacón is absolutely right. What strengthening of the parties does the #ReformaPolítica If now they are distributing legal status like bottles of water? A political system that works like this is unfeasible. https://t.co/w3mMQB6g7l — Cathy Juvinao 🏛🇨🇴 (@CathyJuvinao) January 20, 2023

From Duke to Petro

The representative to the Chamber for the Democratic Center, Jose Jaime Uscáteguispecified that “The treatment that Iván Duque gave to the Clan del Golfo is drastically different from the one that Petro is giving it. Thanks to Duque, ‘Otoniel’ is paying for his crimes in the United States. On the other hand, if he went for Petro, he would be a peace manager and we would have him walking through Congress ”.