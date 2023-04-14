Home News Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

April 14, 2023 – 5:00 AM

inflationary roots

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterpointed out yesterday that “Inflation increased especially due to the increase in costs: logistics, ground transportation, imported prices, exchange rate, energy worldwide, global supply restrictions, procedures, taxes, and fuels. Solving one or several of these will lower inflation”.

get him expelled

The senator You are Asprilla warned that “The mayor of Calima El Darién, Martín Mejía Londoño, who had the endorsement of my party must be expelled from it. The concurrence of two embarrassing events provide sufficient evidence and arguments for the ethics committee to act accordingly.”

chilli too

The senator for the Historical Pact, Clara Lopez Obregonremembered that “The Chilean Congress approved reducing the work week from 45 to 40 hours a week, making that country, along with Ecuador, the ones with the shortest work week in Latin America. Colombia will also reduce its working hours with the labor reform”.

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo warned: “You cannot, Irene Vélez (Minister of Mines) show that Ricardo Roa should be the president of Ecopetrol. As head of the Bogota Energy Group, he appointed and pimped a corrupt manager at Trecsa. The Electoral Council found irregularities in Petro’s campaign accounts.”.

first novel

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle remembered that “As a teacher, a few years ago, a brilliant student disappeared. Years later we found out that he had joined the M-19. Today I tell his story in my first novel, ‘The Implausible Death of Hercules Pretorius’”.

Another ‘humanitarian fence’?

As a result of the kidnapping for several hours of soldiers in Cauca by indigenous people, the former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez said: “Normalizing this situation will lead us to be an unviable country. They will come back with the story that this is a ‘humanitarian siege’. None of that, it’s a kidnapping. And those who kidnap, calm down to see that nothing happens to them. Colombia is going badly.

