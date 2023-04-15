Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 15, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Offensive in Barranquilla

The mayor of the capital of the Atlantic, Jaime Pumarejoannounced that “78 arrest warrants for homicides connected to different crimes were delivered by the Prosecutor’s Office to the Police. A hunting plan is activated to capture these individuals. We want to see those who commit violence in Barranquilla behind bars.”

bridge crisis

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan Ospinaindicated that “A highway is administered and managed by an individual, said concessionaire collects the toll for more than 20 years and it is not cheap at all; They don’t do proper preventive and corrective maintenance on one of their bridges (perhaps more), it falls and kills two police officers, and now what does the government respond?

thousand vacancies

The mayor of Bogota, claudia lopezstressed that “We continue to create opportunities for young people to get ahead! On Monday we will hold the Job Fair for Youth from 18 to 28 years old with a thousand vacancies offered by 28 companies. Come to the Planetarium from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon, with an ID or password and several resumes”.

road development

The mayor of Bucaramanga, Juan Carlos Cardenaspointed out that “We continue to implement measures to benefit the mobility of all citizens of the Bucaramanga metropolitan area. From now on, the exclusive Metrolínea lane can be used by taxis and public service buses between the Provenza Bridge and Quebradaseca Avenue”.

lost silver

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinteroindicated that “The reconstruction of the Spain Library is advancing. We complied with rebuilding it. I hope the authorities don’t forget the 30 billion that were lost here and the people in charge who walk around so wildly.”.

Serious damage

The mayoress of Santa Marta, Verna Johnsondenounced that “Constantly, companies hired for repairs by companies located in the Historic Center, in this case BBVA, cause damage to the grids and public space. We imposed a subpoena and warned these companies that we will initiate the legal processes that may take place”.