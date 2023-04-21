Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 21, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Propaganda versus reality

Strong debate yesterday on social networks for the health reform. The ex-president alvaro uribe noted about Cuba and its health system: “Official communist propaganda is one thing and the miserable reality that the Cuban people live is another. Our mixed, solidary system, without a state monopoly, is by far better and can also be improved”.

Cuba, Health System:

Official communist propaganda is one thing and the miserable reality that the Cuban people live is another. Our mixed, solidary system, without state monopoly, is by far better and can also be improved — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) April 20, 2023

dilemmas in health

The parliamentarian of the Historical Pact, Alfredo Mondragonwarned that “In Colombia, health insurance coverage is measured by how many people have EPS affiliation. And yes, 99% of Colombians have affiliation. And what good is that when you can die waiting for authorization from an EPS for your care or months waiting for an appointment?

In Colombia, health insurance coverage is measured by how many people have an EPS affiliation. And yes, 99% of Colombians have affiliation, and what good is that when you can die waiting for authorization from an EPS for your care or months waiting for an appointment? — Alfredo Mondragón – Valle del Cauca Congressman (@AlfreMondragon) April 20, 2023

lower wages

The senator of the Green Alliance, “Fuck The” Hernandezstressed yesterday that “The time has finally come to lower the salaries of congressmen! This Tuesday we will live the first debate of my project in the First Commission. Colombians must be very attentive, out of 21 members, 17 promised to vote yes”.

🔴 FINALLY!! THE TIME HAS ARRIVED TO LOWER THE SALARY OF THE CONGRESSISTS🇨🇴

This Tuesday we will live the first debate of my project in the First Commission, Colombians must be very attentive, 17 of 21 members promised to VOTE YES! Watch Video Here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8RgSucLSWI — Jota Pe Hernandez (@JotaPeHernandez) April 20, 2023

Less taxes

The former presidential candidate of the Democratic Center, Rafael Nieto Loaizahighlighted yesterday that this party “He presents a bill so that the vehicle tax can be reduced in cities where use restrictions such as the peak and license plate are imposed. It makes perfect sense to pay proportionally. But with this fiscal State”.

He @CeDemocratico Presents a bill to reduce the vehicle tax in cities where use restrictions such as the pick and plate are imposed. It makes perfect sense to pay proportionally. But with this tax state… — Rafael Nieto Loaiza (@RafaNietoLoaiza) April 20, 2023

danish diplomacy

The Danish Ambassador to Colombia, Erik Hoeghighlighted the “very good meetings with senators from different parties of the Fifth Committee of the Senate. We talked about the legislative agenda and the opportunities we have to continue promoting sustainable development in Colombia through cooperation.”

Very good meetings with senators from different parties of the Fifth Commission of the Senate 🇨🇴. We talked about the legislative agenda and the opportunities we have to continue promoting sustainable development in Colombia through cooperation 🇩🇰🇨🇴🤝 pic.twitter.com/w0xhlOs3hb — Erik Høeg (@DKAmbColombia) April 19, 2023

contrasts

the analyst Leon Valencia warned that “The contrast is enormous: while Duque sought alliances to overthrow Maduro through pressure and force, Petro -with the support of Maduro and the probable approval of the US- convenes a conference of countries for a democratic and peaceful transition to the immense crisis Venezuelan”.