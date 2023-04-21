Home » Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

April 21, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Propaganda versus reality

Strong debate yesterday on social networks for the health reform. The ex-president alvaro uribe noted about Cuba and its health system: “Official communist propaganda is one thing and the miserable reality that the Cuban people live is another. Our mixed, solidary system, without a state monopoly, is by far better and can also be improved”.

dilemmas in health

The parliamentarian of the Historical Pact, Alfredo Mondragonwarned that “In Colombia, health insurance coverage is measured by how many people have EPS affiliation. And yes, 99% of Colombians have affiliation. And what good is that when you can die waiting for authorization from an EPS for your care or months waiting for an appointment?

lower wages

The senator of the Green Alliance, “Fuck The” Hernandezstressed yesterday that “The time has finally come to lower the salaries of congressmen! This Tuesday we will live the first debate of my project in the First Commission. Colombians must be very attentive, out of 21 members, 17 promised to vote yes”.

Less taxes

See also  Xu Jianguo: Deeply study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and contribute to the revitalization and development of Longjiang

The former presidential candidate of the Democratic Center, Rafael Nieto Loaizahighlighted yesterday that this party “He presents a bill so that the vehicle tax can be reduced in cities where use restrictions such as the peak and license plate are imposed. It makes perfect sense to pay proportionally. But with this fiscal State”.

danish diplomacy

The Danish Ambassador to Colombia, Erik Hoeghighlighted the “very good meetings with senators from different parties of the Fifth Committee of the Senate. We talked about the legislative agenda and the opportunities we have to continue promoting sustainable development in Colombia through cooperation.”

contrasts

the analyst Leon Valencia warned that “The contrast is enormous: while Duque sought alliances to overthrow Maduro through pressure and force, Petro -with the support of Maduro and the probable approval of the US- convenes a conference of countries for a democratic and peaceful transition to the immense crisis Venezuelan”.

You may also like

“The participation of young people is important in...

The way to the sports boarding school is...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Succeed and achieve your goals

US presidential candidate is suing the World Economic...

President of the Republic highlights works and promises...

‘The best place for begging is Pereira’

Folklore Museum shows last major exhibition before renovation

Contact of government representatives with Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Launch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy