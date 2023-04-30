Kaleidoscope

April 30, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Alert by Plan

After filing the paper for debate in the plenary sessions of the National Development Plan project, Senator Dove Valenciaof the Democratic Center, indicated that the “articulated includes everything from extraordinary powers, new taxes, more tariffs, more bureaucracy, to politicization in the classroom.”

#ATTENTION | The National Government filed a presentation on the National Development Plan. The articles include everything from extraordinary powers, new taxes, more tariffs, more bureaucracy, to politicization in the classroom. I open thread 📌 pic.twitter.com/prVO2MmPOM — Paloma Valencia L (@PalomaValenciaL) April 27, 2023

not for cabinet

The former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez replied to President Petro that “Germán Bahamón was elected for the National Federation of Coffee Growers, not for his cabinet. Instead of threatening, he calls him and supports the guild. The message that you leave the country is that whoever is not with you has no space in Colombia. Of course, he loves the Eln, Farc dissidents, Maduro and others. Dialogue…”.

Mr @GermanBahamon they chose it was for @fedecafeteros not for his cabinet.

Instead of threatening, call him and support the guild.

The message that you leave the country is that whoever is not with you has no space in Colombia.

Of course, he loves the ELN, Farc dissidents,… — Fico Gutierrez (@FicoGutierrez) April 27, 2023

Respect coffee growers

On the same subject of Petro’s criticism of Bahamón, for the trills against him this years ago, the virtual candidate for mayor of Bogotá, Carlos Fernando GalanHe told the President: “But with Uribe if you can sit down to talk periodically? President Petro, it is better to respect the institutionality of the coffee union and not dedicate yourself to ignoring or disqualifying anyone who has criticized you in the past.”.

But with Uribe if you can sit down to talk periodically? President @petrogustavoit is better to respect the institutionality of the coffee union and not dedicate yourself to ignoring or disqualifying those who have criticized it in the past. — Carlos F. Galán (@CarlosFGalan) April 27, 2023

passive society

The conservative senator Liliana Bitarwarned that “women sexually exploited, threatened, violated and murdered. Many of them with sons or daughters who later go through the same tragic fate, while a large part of society acts passively. We can’t keep looking the other way.”

Women sexually exploited, threatened, violated and murdered. Many of them with sons or daughters who later go through the same tragic fate, while a large part of society acts passively. We can’t keep looking the other way! @kienyke — Liliana Bitar (@Lilianabitarc) April 27, 2023

of social clubs

In the midst of this week’s political crisis, Senator Piedad Cordobaof the Historical Pact, indicated that “In Colombia, the Casa de Nariño has been home to a long tradition of presidents who represent a country that is limited to the geography of a few cities, a country of members of social clubs.”

In Colombia, the Casa de Nariño has been home to a long tradition of presidents who represent a country limited to the geography of a few cities, a country of social club members. pic.twitter.com/L34j7Ph6l7 – Piedad Cordoba (@piedadcordoba) April 28, 2023

Successful increase

The president of the Asobancaria, Jonathan Malagondescribed as “The increase of 25 basis points to the interest rate made by the Bank of the Republic was correct. It contributes to the reduction of inflation and its expectations and probably marks the beginning of the end of the upward cycle of monetary policy”.