by admin
Jose Penuela

January 25, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Single currency?

The former minister and columnist Juan Camilo Restrepo indicated that “In the European Union they spent years preparing for the introduction of the Euro in 1999; This was possible above all because of the alignment of monetary policies between countries. In Latin America, with high and uneven inflation as we have, today a true single currency is unlikely.

impaired right

Senator and former Vice President, Humberto de la CalleI affirm that “We know Petro’s passion for the street, but changing reflection on complex issues for the statistics of the merriment in the streets is a democratic setback. Furthermore: if the government’s response to an opposition march is a counter-march, the right to protest is undermined”.

Ship to Tumaco

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Velezstressed that “The ship that transited from Barranquilla with 1 million 200 thousand gallons of liquid fuels to supply Nariño and Cauca arrived at the port of Tumaco. One of the most important deliveries of the contingency plan that we implemented. We will continue to strengthen this route”.

open discussion

See also  What is the price of the 5 new crown antigen self-test products approved for listing? _ Securities Times Network

About health care reform David Raceroof the Historical Pact, said that “As president of the Chamber, I open the doors to all unions and associations in the health field so that we can dialogue and follow the path of concertation that President Petro has invited. House of Representatives will be the guarantor of the discussion for the change”.

“Hopeless leftists”

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalwarned of the “hopeless leftists. According to Alberto Fernández, the inflation that makes the citizens of that country poorer and that was at the end of 2022 at 94.8%, is something that is in people’s heads. The degrowth theorist does not take long to repeat the same thing”.

Bypass Congress

The senator of Radical Change, david lunapointed out that “In order to improve, institutions must be respected. President Gustavo Petro intends to bypass the law by issuing arrest warrants, but he also wants to bypass Congress by sending citizens to the streets to approve his reforms. Please respect democracy.”

