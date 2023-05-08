Home » Kaleidoscope
Mayo 8, 2023 – 5:00 AM

take care of democracy

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe Turbayindicated that “With these percentages of hunger and poverty it is very difficult to defend democracy. But only democracy is what gives possibilities to find solutions to hunger and poverty. Democracy must be protected.”

Learned lessons

The director of Cerac, Jorge Restrepomaintained that “Good things may remain from the institutional tension that we will experience during the four years of Gustavo Petro’s government. A greater appreciation of the Constitution and its essential principles; the respect of the limits and restrictions that the public function has”

Criticism of the Prosecutor

The senator for the Democratic Pole, Wilson Ariaswarned that “Francisco Barbosa lacks the moral authority to proclaim himself a defender of judicial independence. His administration has been an example to the contrary. From the first day until today he has been at the service of those who nominated him “

secret agreement

Former presidential candidate Enrique Penalosaheld that “There are many indications that Claudia López and Gustavo Petro have a secret agreement to stop the construction of the subway under construction, to change it to an underground one, which would cost between $12 and $20 billion more and would take more than 5 more years.”

“Confirmed: The Development Plan of the Petro government, like those of the previous ones, is underdeveloped. Because it maintains the FTA model, designed so that Colombia does not overcome its industrial and agricultural backwardness. And it has nothing against corruption either ”. This was warned by the former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo.

own example

The Governor of the Valley Clara Luz RoldanI affirm that “With the experience that life has already given me once, I can tell you, dear Roy Barreras, that perhaps this is a necessary stop, that God puts us on the road to attend to the most important thing: health. To finish your treatment and ring the bell that those of us who have faced that challenge victoriously dream of”.

