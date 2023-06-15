Home » Kaleidoscope
by admin
Jose Penuela

June 15, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle warned that “In the budget addition text there were no additions for the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization and the National Land Agency, keys for the comprehensive implementation of the Havana Agreement. This was a government commitment since the tax reform. The commitment to the Agreement cannot remain in the discourse”.

In the budget addition text there were no additions for the ARN and ANT, key agencies for the comprehensive implementation of the Havana Agreement. This was a government commitment from the Tax Ref. The commitment to the Agreement cannot remain in the discourse.

— Humberto de la Calle (@DeLaCalleHum) June 14, 2023

Question from Valencia

The uribista senator, Dove Valenciastressed yesterday that “Colonel Dávila managed to give 50 million pesos to the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río to defend him for shots and a polygraph. The lawyer receives the money and later assures that the client committed suicide. If he was going to commit suicide, why pay a lawyer?

Colonel Dávila managed to give 50 million pesos to the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río to defend him for shots and polygraph

The lawyer receives the money and then ensures that the client commits suicide
If he was going to commit suicide, why pay a lawyer?

— Paloma Valencia L (@PalomaValenciaL) June 14, 2023

Alliances and desk

The representative to the Chamber for Radical Change, Carolina Arbelaezargued yesterday that “The pension reform was about to pass the first debate without further discussion thanks to the government’s alliances with La U and MIRA. The country has to know what motivated these parties to vote this reform with a desk”.

The pension reform is about to pass the first debate without further discussion thanks to the alliances of the Government with the U and with the @PartidoMIRA.

The country has to know what motivated these parties to vote for this reform with the ball. pic.twitter.com/iRnHnZmSXp

— Carolina Arbeláez (@kroarbelaez) June 14, 2023

Environmental passives

See also  Liveblog: ++ Melnyk believes in China's role as mediator ++

the senator Angelica Lozanoof the Green Alliance, affirmed that “consensus, that is democracy. Environmental Liabilities is a project that I have presented 4-5 times since 2016. It was sunk in three different congresses. We reached a challenging consensus with Paloma Valencia, José David Name and Didier Lobo, three ministries and three agencies”.

Consensus, that is democracy.#Environmental passives It is a project that I have presented 4-5 times since 2016. It sank, in 3 different congresses.

We reached challenging consensus with @PalomaValenciaL @JoseDavidName @DidierLobo_Ch 3 ministries and 3 agencies.

Collective action 💪🏽🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RB7RPIg2KR

— Angelica Lozano Correa (@AngelicaLozanoC) June 14, 2023

new agency

The senator from La U, Joseph David Nameindicated that the bill on peasant economy “establishes the creation of the Food Marketing Agency for Food Safety and Sovereignty (A-CASSA) as a regulatory entity for food sovereignty and safety.”

He #PLEconomiaCampesina establishes the creation of the Food Marketing Agency for Food Safety and Sovereignty (A-CASSA) as a regulatory entity for food sovereignty and safety.

— José David Name C. (@JoseDavidName) June 14, 2023

Relay in Bello

The Governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria Correapointed out yesterday that “We are respectful of the decisions of our judicial system. We hope that the mayor, Oscar Andrés Pérez, can prove his innocence in the next instances. Once notified, we will proceed according to the law. We will continue to support Bello and his people.”

We are respectful of the decisions of our judicial system. We hope that the mayor, Oscar Andrés Pérez, can prove his innocence in the next instances. Once notified, we will proceed according to the law. We will continue to support Bello and his people.

— Aníbal Gaviria Correa (@anibalgaviria) June 14, 2023

