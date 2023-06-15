Kaleidoscope

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle warned that “In the budget addition text there were no additions for the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization and the National Land Agency, keys for the comprehensive implementation of the Havana Agreement. This was a government commitment since the tax reform. The commitment to the Agreement cannot remain in the discourse”.

Question from Valencia

The uribista senator, Dove Valenciastressed yesterday that “Colonel Dávila managed to give 50 million pesos to the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río to defend him for shots and a polygraph. The lawyer receives the money and later assures that the client committed suicide. If he was going to commit suicide, why pay a lawyer?

Colonel Dávila managed to give 50 million pesos to the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río to defend him for shots and polygraph The lawyer receives the money and then ensures that the client commits suicide

Alliances and desk

The representative to the Chamber for Radical Change, Carolina Arbelaezargued yesterday that “The pension reform was about to pass the first debate without further discussion thanks to the government’s alliances with La U and MIRA. The country has to know what motivated these parties to vote this reform with a desk”.

Environmental passives

the senator Angelica Lozanoof the Green Alliance, affirmed that “consensus, that is democracy. Environmental Liabilities is a project that I have presented 4-5 times since 2016. It was sunk in three different congresses. We reached a challenging consensus with Paloma Valencia, José David Name and Didier Lobo, three ministries and three agencies”.

new agency

The senator from La U, Joseph David Nameindicated that the bill on peasant economy “establishes the creation of the Food Marketing Agency for Food Safety and Sovereignty (A-CASSA) as a regulatory entity for food sovereignty and safety.”

Relay in Bello

The Governor of Antioquia, Anibal Gaviria Correapointed out yesterday that “We are respectful of the decisions of our judicial system. We hope that the mayor, Oscar Andrés Pérez, can prove his innocence in the next instances. Once notified, we will proceed according to the law. We will continue to support Bello and his people.”