Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



June 16, 2023 – 5:00 AM

The former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruizwarned that “We have already lost almost all the possibility of being surprised. Wait for each new news and event that arrives day by day. We must commit all our efforts to surround and support the institutions of a country that has resisted everything..

The president of the Chamber, David Raceroreplied yesterday that “Every time they come up with more implausible stories. Now anonymous assumptions can make any type of comment, without any type of evidence or proof to continue trying to discredit the President and the Government. Pretending to generate doubts about the image of the president to make his popularity fall and thus materialize the soft coup ”.

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterwarned yesterday that “In Commission VII they lowered the quorum to 9 out of a commission of 21. The ‘parliamentary ability’ that surprises us all. A minority will vote in favor of a reform that will kill nearly 500,000 jobs.

the senator Dove Valenciaof the Democratic Center, announced yesterday that “We will hold a political control debate on the financing of the Petro Presidente campaign and the ploys using the right of opposition next Tuesday, June 20.”

The representative to the Chamber, Cathy Juvinaofrom the Green Alliance, emphasized that “The barras bravas wineries would like Petro’s relationship with Bedoya to be a simple photo in a space unrelated to politics. No: it is a real and political alliance for votes, for money and for positions, with those who have plundered the State for their own benefit.”.

The former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez announced that it joins the “citizen march of June 20. I will march because I am concerned about our country, I am concerned about the institutional crisis in which we are immersed, the attacks on the press, the lack of confidence and transparency in the current government. I will march as a citizen and invite people to do the same. I will march from Medellín”.