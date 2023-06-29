Kaleidoscope José Peñuela June 29, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Bayonne at UNWTO

The ex-president ivan duke extended “Congratulations to Natalia Bayona, who has been appointed as Executive Director of the World Tourism Organization. Natalia is the first Colombian woman to hold a high position in the United Nations system. Congratulations!

I want to extend my congratulations to @NataliaBayona who has been appointed as executive director of the World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) Natalia is the first Colombian woman to hold a high position in the United Nations system Congratulations! — Ivan Duke (@IvanDuque) June 27, 2023

Spanish priority

The leader of the Spanish Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóostressed that “Health will be a priority of the Government that I want to preside over for all Spaniards. It will be the legislature of Mental Health and Primary Care. Spain will lead the European Plan to fight cancer. Measures for specialization and rare diseases”.

Health will be a priority of the Government that I want to preside over for all Spaniards. 🔹 It will be the Mental Health and Primary Care legislature.

🔹 Spain will lead the European Plan to fight cancer.

🔹Measures for specialization and rare diseases. pic.twitter.com/ToXqJ1Yvaf — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) June 27, 2023

promise of change

The senator of the Patriotic Union, Aida Avellaindicated that the “President Gustavo Petro rules from La Guajira. His promise of change is also leading the country from the territory, prioritizing life over business. In the case of La Guajira, water is a priority for children”.

President Gustavo Petro rules from La Guajira. His promise of change is also leading the country from the territory, prioritizing life over business. In the case of La Guajira, water is a priority for children.#GovernmentWithThePueblo #UPcorazonDelCambio pic.twitter.com/dflHpWEMfO — Aida Avella #ListeningToAct (@AidaAvellaE) June 27, 2023

more humane life

He Pope Francisco pointed out that “Education does not consist in filling the head with ideas, but in accompanying and encouraging students on the path of human and spiritual growth, showing them that friendship with the Risen Jesus dilates the heart and makes life more human.”

Education does not consist in filling the head with ideas, but in accompanying and encouraging students on the path of human and spiritual growth, showing them that friendship with the Risen Jesus dilates the heart and makes life more human. #AudienciaGeneral — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) June 28, 2023

in taiwan

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Paola Holguinthanked “the hospitality, and the pleasant and frank meeting with the president of the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan, You Si-kun (DPP), of the Democratic Progressive Party; the Undersecretary of Foreign Relations, Kao Ming-Chiu; the honorable parliamentarians Chiu Chih-Wei, Tsai Shih-Ying, Chiu Chen-Yuan, Chen Jiau-Hua. We talked about the tradition of friendship and the challenges of our nations”.

We appreciate the hospitality, and the pleasant and frank meeting with the Chairman of the Taiwan Legislative Yuan, HE You Si-kun (DPP) Democratic Progressive Party, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Kao Ming-Chiu, the honorable parliamentarians Chiu Chih-Wei, Tsai Shih-… pic.twitter.com/OWiJTVCJQQ — Paola Holguin 🇨🇴 (@PaolaHolguin) June 27, 2023

Ready for El Niño

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan OspinaI affirm that “We are ready for the dry season! The El Niño Phenomenon is approaching our territory, it will be approximately 12 months of heat and little rain, which is why our Mayor’s Office is carrying out preventive actions against the possibility of risks and disasters”.

We are ready for the dry season! The ‘Del Niño Phenomenon’ is approaching our territory, it will be approximately 12 months of heat and little rain, which is why our Mayor’s Office is carrying out preventive actions against the possibility of risks and disasters#ConLaSecaNoSeJuega pic.twitter.com/zN9SporJUP — Jorge Ivan Ospina (@JorgeIvanOspina) June 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

