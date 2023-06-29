Home » Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope José Peñuela June 29, 2023

Bayonne at UNWTO

The ex-president ivan duke extended “Congratulations to Natalia Bayona, who has been appointed as Executive Director of the World Tourism Organization. Natalia is the first Colombian woman to hold a high position in the United Nations system. Congratulations!

Spanish priority

The leader of the Spanish Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóostressed that Health will be a priority of the Government that I want to preside over for all Spaniards. It will be the legislature of Mental Health and Primary Care. Spain will lead the European Plan to fight cancer. Measures for specialization and rare diseases”.

promise of change

The senator of the Patriotic Union, Aida Avellaindicated that the “President Gustavo Petro rules from La Guajira. His promise of change is also leading the country from the territory, prioritizing life over business. In the case of La Guajira, water is a priority for children”.

more humane life

He Pope Francisco pointed out that “Education does not consist in filling the head with ideas, but in accompanying and encouraging students on the path of human and spiritual growth, showing them that friendship with the Risen Jesus dilates the heart and makes life more human.”

in taiwan

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Paola Holguinthanked “the hospitality, and the pleasant and frank meeting with the president of the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan, You Si-kun (DPP), of the Democratic Progressive Party; the Undersecretary of Foreign Relations, Kao Ming-Chiu; the honorable parliamentarians Chiu Chih-Wei, Tsai Shih-Ying, Chiu Chen-Yuan, Chen Jiau-Hua. We talked about the tradition of friendship and the challenges of our nations”.

Ready for El Niño

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan OspinaI affirm that “We are ready for the dry season! The El Niño Phenomenon is approaching our territory, it will be approximately 12 months of heat and little rain, which is why our Mayor’s Office is carrying out preventive actions against the possibility of risks and disasters”.

