Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 2, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Criticism

The current ambassador of Colombia in Argentina, Camilo Romerotrino: "That the old politics represented in names like that of Germán Vargas Lleras opposes the citizen mandate reaffirms what we have always said: they do not care about the country or the people. Colombia will not be fooled by those who prefer the interests of the few and not those of the citizenry.".

That the old politics represented in names like that of Germán Vargas Lleras opposes the citizen mandate reaffirms what we have always said: they do not care about the country or the people.

Colombia will not be fooled by those who prefer the interests of the few and not those of the citizenry. pic.twitter.com/1oKhsgFUeo

— Camilo Romero (@CamiloRomero) June 30, 2023

Replica

The ex-minister immediately replied to Romero Louis Philippe Hainaut: “You are called to trial for corruption. It is important that the Supreme Court of Justice does not leave the call to trial in the trunk of memory. And I remind you that your stepmother was sanctioned by the Attorney General’s Office in the administration of Samuel Moreno. A corrupt clan.”

Call to Mincultura

the senator Aida Avellafrom the Patriotic Union, urged the Minister of Culture in charge and his advisers “…to answer why the Concerted Theater Halls that have won the Call have not received, up to now, the resources that the Ministry has granted them without interruption for 30 years?”.

PP platform

The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóooffered to the “Spaniards: – A project without labels and without ties. – With the only commitment to get it right. – And the only requirement to serve and give accounts to our country. It is time to give Spain a useful government that unites the Spanish people”.

quiet offenders

Faced with the massive theft that occurred in a sector in the north of Bogotá, the former mayoral candidate, Carlos Fernando Galanwarned that “This can’t happen. We cannot let criminals do what they want, we cannot let them act with such calm”.

celebrate failure

Faced with the decision of the Council of State that denied claims for loss of investiture against several congressmen of the Historical Pact, senator Angelica Lozanofrom the Green Alliance, celebrated that “the seat of the colleagues of the Pact is maintained. End to the unnecessary rumor and coconut of ‘they are going to knock them down’. The result at the polls is respected! The neighboring bench will continue to defend the agenda for which it was elected”.

