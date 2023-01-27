Kaleidoscope

nurses call

President Gustavo Petro he said that he “I would like all the nurses in the country to meet in front of hospitals and clinics, in the public square, this February 14 to discuss what a health reform should look like. What would be your main wish? That desire would undoubtedly be reflected in the bill.”

I would like all the nurses in the country to meet in front of hospitals and clinics, in the public square, this February 14 to discuss what a health reform should look like. What would be your main wish? That desire would undoubtedly be reflected in the bill. pic.twitter.com/d2RJQ5WqLg — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 25, 2023

bell to nurses

the former minister Fernando Ruiz replied “It would be good if the nurses in Colombia asked the Government why they are asking them to support a reform that they have not wanted to share with them. Without the slightest sense of respect for health workers.”

It would be good if the nurses in Colombia asked the government why they are asking them to support a reform that they have not wanted to publicize. Without the slightest sense of respect for healthcare workers. https://t.co/4D99vWONtp — Fernando Ruiz (@Fruizgomez) January 25, 2023

presidential whim

The former minister and columnist, Juan Camilo Restrepoheld that “A reason given by Gustavo Petro to justify his whim of burying the Bogota subway layout is that the cultural and architectural heritage of Caracas avenue would be preserved. I wonder: what heritage, if Caracas is one of the ugliest avenues in the capital?

One reason given by Gustavo Petro to justify his whim of burying the layout of the Bogota subway is that the cultural and architectural heritage of Caracas avenue would be preserved. I wonder: what heritage, if Caracas is one of the ugliest avenues in the capital? — Juan Camilo Restrepo (@RestrepoJCamilo) January 26, 2023

Cybercrime in Colombia

The senator david lunafrom Cambio Radical, warned that “by 2025, cybercrime will have a global cost of 10.5 trillion dollars, being even more profitable, and therefore dangerous, than drug trafficking. Only in Colombia, between 2019 and 2021, cyberspace attacks increased by 107%”.

By 2025, cybercrime will have a global cost of USD$10.5 trillion, being even more profitable, and therefore dangerous, than drug trafficking. Only in Colombia, between 2019 and 2021 cyberspace attacks increased by 107%. #AudienceCybersecurity — David Luna (@lunadavid) January 26, 2023

Ruling on UP

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedaannounced that “Next Monday, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will issue a sentence in the case of the Patriotic Union: a historic international ruling for this genocide perpetrated by the Colombian State. My appreciation to Aida Avella and Jahel Quiroga (senators), who have fought for decades for justice.”

Next Monday, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will issue a sentence in the case @UP_Colombia: historic international judgment for this genocide perpetrated by the Colombian State. My appreciation to @AidaAvellaE y @JahelUpwho have fought for decades for justice — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) January 26, 2023

The strike of 14F

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias warned that “Those who called the national strike on 14F, against the Government, can no longer change the date. Petro’s call was later and has the purpose of sabotaging the strike. We have to move on with February 14.”.