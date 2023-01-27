Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

January 27, 2023 – 5:00 AM

nurses call

President Gustavo Petro he said that he “I would like all the nurses in the country to meet in front of hospitals and clinics, in the public square, this February 14 to discuss what a health reform should look like. What would be your main wish? That desire would undoubtedly be reflected in the bill.”

bell to nurses

the former minister Fernando Ruiz replied “It would be good if the nurses in Colombia asked the Government why they are asking them to support a reform that they have not wanted to share with them. Without the slightest sense of respect for health workers.”

presidential whim

The former minister and columnist, Juan Camilo Restrepoheld that “A reason given by Gustavo Petro to justify his whim of burying the Bogota subway layout is that the cultural and architectural heritage of Caracas avenue would be preserved. I wonder: what heritage, if Caracas is one of the ugliest avenues in the capital?

Cybercrime in Colombia

See also  Focus on rural revitalization in 2022 | Squeeze responsibility, ensure income and strengthen the foundation to ensure national food security_Cultivated land_Production capacity_Central

The senator david lunafrom Cambio Radical, warned that “by 2025, cybercrime will have a global cost of 10.5 trillion dollars, being even more profitable, and therefore dangerous, than drug trafficking. Only in Colombia, between 2019 and 2021, cyberspace attacks increased by 107%”.

Ruling on UP

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedaannounced that “Next Monday, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will issue a sentence in the case of the Patriotic Union: a historic international ruling for this genocide perpetrated by the Colombian State. My appreciation to Aida Avella and Jahel Quiroga (senators), who have fought for decades for justice.”

The strike of 14F

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias warned that “Those who called the national strike on 14F, against the Government, can no longer change the date. Petro’s call was later and has the purpose of sabotaging the strike. We have to move on with February 14.”.

You may also like

continues to cause concern in Santa Marta

‘Yenny’ was arrested for the crime of possession...

Central Meteorological Observatory: A new wave of cold...

Constitutional Court will define the future of the...

The Prosecutor’s Office achieved a conviction against one...

Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up,...

President will monitor regulation to guarantee public services

More than 15 municipalities of Cesar on red...

They open an investigation against the Minister of...

Bowling starts 2023 in the best way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy