Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 16, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Fair Wife

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias indicated that “They have invented that Notary Public 14 of Bogotá, Erika Andrea Macías Cárdenas, named by Petro, is ‘my relative.’ Not true, she is not my relative. They inform me that Dr. Macías Cárdenas is the wife of Colonel Carlos Feria, head of Protection for President Petro.”.

Own defects

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedawarned that “Some politicians and opinion leaders have a problem or objection to oppose for every solution in terms of peace. Their prejudices are part of the defects typical of the mentality of a society that has suffered violence for such a long duration..

celebrate and learn

the former minister Gabriel Silva Lujan pointed out that “President Petro should learn from the lessons of the positive outcome of the litigation with Nicaragua. State policies, which call for national unity and are long-term, guarantee the results the country needs. President celebrate but learn “.

the politicians

Former presidential candidate Enrique Penalosa held that “The little politicians who oppose Transmilenio on the Seventh and elsewhere do not understand obvious things: even with the Metro, buses are needed (London moves 50% more passengers by bus than by subway). And since there are going to be buses anyway, TM is the most efficient way to use them: the one that mobilizes more passengers, faster, with less energy use and less global warming. And the way that occupies less road space and therefore frees up more space for cars, trucks, etc.”

accomplices of agache

The candidate for mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutierrezindicated that “There are some people from different political sectors who have been complicit with those who corruptly govern Medellín badly today. They have governed with them and they have approved of everything. Today they want to bend over. Those same people today are trying to adjust to the new political reality. They can’t be here”.

