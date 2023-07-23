Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 23, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Elections, a referendum

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Miguel Uribe Turbayreplied President Petro’s speech: “Colombia is a democracy and we are going to defend it. Without security there is no peace. We accompany each criticism with a proposal. We defend the health, savings and employment of Colombians. Local elections will be a referendum against the government”.

🚨VIDEO Response to Petro’s speech: Colombia is a democracy and we are going to defend it. Without security there is no peace. We accompany each criticism with a proposal. We defend the health, savings and employment of Colombians. Local elections will be a referendum against the… — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) July 21, 2023

Bolivar replica

Faced with criticism for the participation of the former senator gustavo bolivar In an official analysis program on the installation of Congress, the former parliamentarian replied: “Do you seriously think that I need a program from the institutional channel, which does not reach half a rating point (80,000 people) to make an image when I have been refusing to give interviews to media outlets that have 10 or 15 times that audience for more than three weeks?”

I’ve been tweeting for 1.5… — Gustavo Bolívar (@GustavoBolivar) July 22, 2023

counting dead

The candidate for mayor of Medellín and former presidential candidate, Federico Gutierrezexpressed his “Solidarity with the people of Tame, Arauca. Criminal groups continue to intimidate citizens: a car bomb in front of a military base. Our abandoned public force. We cannot continue counting dead and wounded by a State that does not defend its people. No one should have to live in fear.”

All my solidarity with the people of Tame, Arauca. Criminal groups continue to intimidate citizens: today, a car bomb in front of a military base. Our abandoned public force. We cannot continue counting dead and wounded by a State that does not defend its people.… — Fico Gutierrez (@FicoGutierrez) July 21, 2023

Cuban autoblockade

The former uribista senator Jose Obdulio Gaviria warned: “What a gringo ‘blockade’ or what hot bread! If the Cuban economy does not produce anything, it is because of the ‘self-blockade’. Since 1962 they nationalized everything. Even raising a pig or chickens became a crime. If they do not free the economy they will continue in misery”.

This parliament that describes… — Jose Obdulio Gaviria (@JOSEOBDULIO) July 21, 2023

contagious proposals

the former minister Jose Manuel Restrepo I affirm that “Now that the new legislature is starting and it is key, it is good that policies and proposals such as those of the Ministry of Commerce infect the rest of the government by having the ambition to grow more, not destroy what has been built and value the role of the business sector”.

Now that a new legislature is starting and it is key, it is good that policies and proposals such as those of @MincomercioCo @GermanUmanaM infect the rest of the government by having the ambition to grow more, not destroy what has been built and value the role of the business sector.… pic.twitter.com/c5btqZzkLu – José Manuel Restrepo Abondano (@jrestrp) July 21, 2023