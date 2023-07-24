Home » Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 24, 2023 – 5:00 AM

marijuana trucks

The Senator of the Democratic Center, honorio henriquezwarned that “…the president’s speech in Congress says that ‘the world of extinction wants a drug that isn’t even marijuana anymore…’ but in Bogotá trucks full of marijuana go by”.

The decarbonization

The senator of the Patriotic Union, Jahel Quirogasaid, after attending a round table with the Minister of Agriculture, that “the leadership of the Government for the transformation of the countryside towards an agri-food system that bets on decarbonization and life is encouraging.”

surrendered the territory

the former minister Gabriel Silva Lujan trino: “Petro claiming to be the guardian of sovereignty, collecting a ruling that he really had nothing to do with. At the same time, no one handed over as much territory and sovereignty as he did with his ceasefires. 30% of the country is under the authority of organized crime and guerrillas”.

unacceptable attacks

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterstressed that “Attacks on military bases are unacceptable in any circumstance, they are not events that demonstrate a desire for peace. The government must evaluate the attitude and intention of its authors and act accordingly.

democratic suffocation

See also  Antonio Sanguino seeks co-guarantors of the MIRA and Nuevo Liberalismo parties

The candidate for mayor of Bogota, Rodrigo Larapointed out that “In Colombia most of the political parties are either family electoral companies (what the Bogotanos call clan, when it comes to the Coast), prisons or parliamentary clubs. This prevents the emergence of new political leadership. It suffocates democracy. It is not normal to have to go out and look for signatures and few have the capacity to do it”.

pension shield

The economist and director of Cerac, Jorge Restrepostated that it seemed to him “The best decision made by the Ministry of Finance in pension matters. Colombian pensions must be managed professionally, independently, responsibly, and expertly, and not be managed by government-controlled organizations without capacity or experience.”.

You may also like

Last generation: members wanted to get explosives –...

Harvard study reveals that these drinks are as...

The participants who have been eliminated from MasterChef...

Transforming a Remote Village: How a Stone Turned...

Pop star Melissa Naschenweng: concert premiere in Aspach

PP wins the elections in Spain 1

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales Condemns Inhumane Treatment at...

Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive

Heaviest rain forecast for four more days in...

Motorcycle taxi driver was shot in La Loma:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy