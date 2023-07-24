Kaleidoscope José Peñuela July 24, 2023 – 5:00 AM

marijuana trucks

The Senator of the Democratic Center, honorio henriquezwarned that “…the president’s speech in Congress says that ‘the world of extinction wants a drug that isn’t even marijuana anymore…’ but in Bogotá trucks full of marijuana go by”.

According to the president’s speech yesterday in Congress, he says that “the world of extinction wants a drug that is no longer even marijuana…” but in Bogotá trucks full of Marijuana go by. — Honorio Henriquez 🇨🇴 (@honohenriquez) July 21, 2023

The decarbonization

The senator of the Patriotic Union, Jahel Quirogasaid, after attending a round table with the Minister of Agriculture, that “the leadership of the Government for the transformation of the countryside towards an agri-food system that bets on decarbonization and life is encouraging.”

We attended a working table with the Minister of @MinAgriculture, @jmojicaflorez. The government’s leadership for the transformation of the countryside towards an agri-food system that bets on decarbonization and life is hopeful 🌾. I open 🧵(1/4). pic.twitter.com/y1NGB4PNrL — Jahel Quiroga (@JahelUp) July 21, 2023

surrendered the territory

the former minister Gabriel Silva Lujan trino: “Petro claiming to be the guardian of sovereignty, collecting a ruling that he really had nothing to do with. At the same time, no one handed over as much territory and sovereignty as he did with his ceasefires. 30% of the country is under the authority of organized crime and guerrillas”.

Petro claiming to be the guardian of sovereignty, collecting a ruling with which he really had nothing to do. At the same time, no one handed over as much territory and sovereignty as he did with his ceasefires. 30% of the country is under the authority of organized crime and guerrillas. — Gabriel Silva Luján (@gabrielsilvaluj) July 20, 2023

unacceptable attacks

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterstressed that “Attacks on military bases are unacceptable in any circumstance, they are not events that demonstrate a desire for peace. The government must evaluate the attitude and intention of its authors and act accordingly.

Attacks on military bases are unacceptable in any circumstance, they are not events that demonstrate a desire for peace. The government must evaluate the attitude and intention of its authors and act accordingly — Bruce Mac Master (@BruceMacMaster) July 21, 2023

democratic suffocation

The candidate for mayor of Bogota, Rodrigo Larapointed out that “In Colombia most of the political parties are either family electoral companies (what the Bogotanos call clan, when it comes to the Coast), prisons or parliamentary clubs. This prevents the emergence of new political leadership. It suffocates democracy. It is not normal to have to go out and look for signatures and few have the capacity to do it”.

In Colombia most of the political parties are either family electoral companies (what Bogotanos call clan when it comes to the Coast) prisons or parliamentary clubs This prevents the emergence of new political leadership. Asphyxiates democracy It’s not normal to have to go out… — Rodrigo Lara 🇨🇴 (@Rodrigo_Lara_) July 21, 2023

pension shield

The economist and director of Cerac, Jorge Restrepostated that it seemed to him “The best decision made by the Ministry of Finance in pension matters. Colombian pensions must be managed professionally, independently, responsibly, and expertly, and not be managed by government-controlled organizations without capacity or experience.”.

It seems to me the best decision that the @MinHacienda in pension matters 👇 Colombian pensions must be managed professionally, independently, responsibly, and expertly, and not be managed by government-controlled agencies without capacity or experience. — Jorge Restrepo (@JorgeARestrepo) July 21, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

