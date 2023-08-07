Kaleidoscope Jose Penuela August 7, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Serious complaint

Former presidential candidate Enrique Penalosareferred to the danger of “the mafia of motorcycle puncturers… These are on 80th Street… The sector’s riders most likely belong to a single owner who organizes criminal activity. The Police can and should investigate. When they go to ‘deflate’, they destroy the tires and take millions from the citizens”.

Claim to the Vice

Given the complaints that Vice President Francia Márquez is allegedly demanding an ambulance in Cali for exclusive care of her relatives, the former minister Fernando Ruiz I point out that “it can not be possible. The Vice President should clarify. The health of millions of people from Cali cannot be affected by one person, no matter how dignified they are. In Colombia, only the president has a private ambulance at her service ”.

Cepeda will defend himself

The senator for the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedaindicated that “The Supreme Court of Justice opened a preliminary investigation against me for alleged slander and libel against former President Andrés Pastrana. As I have always done, I am ready to fulfill the call of justice. I already have my arguments and my defense prepared.”.

institutional reformism

The senator for the Green Alliance, Ariel Avilapointed out yesterday that “In this first year of Petro’s term, two things come together: a government that wants to change everything and an opposition from traditional parties that don’t want to change anything. The best thing is to pass concerted reforms, that is, an institutional reformism”.

Total theft

For the politician and ex-councillor, Juan Carlos Florezthe “The robbery of the upstart middle class duo Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez was total. Although he was a deputy for Atlántico, his wife had contracts with front men, with the government. Is that why he didn’t hold control debates with the governor? Looters of the public!”

recognizing rivals

The candidate for mayor of Bogota, Juan Daniel Oviedorecognized yesterday “the knowledge of Jorge Enrique Robledo, the dedication of Diego Molano, the passion of Gustavo Bolívar, the persistence of Carlos Fernando Galán, the courage of General (r) Vargas and the vehemence of Rodrigo Lara”.

