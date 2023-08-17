Home » Kaleidoscope
“A real change is forcefully attacking illegal economies and drug trafficking through coordinated work by our public forces and the Ministry of Defense in harmonious collaboration with sister nations, which allowed us to seize 97 tons of coca and lead to the capture of 600 drug traffickers who mourn America daily.

Alexander Lopez Maya

Senator

“No more abuses with the cost of air tickets! In plenary I have requested a control on the prices of air tickets in the country, especially in South Colombia, where Huila is no stranger to this problem.

Carlos Julio Gonzalez Villa

Senator

“President, you are wrong. His memory is selective. The one who is tearing up the Havana agreement is you: because he offers impunity to those who had already signed and decided to repeat the offence. What even negotiators of the agreement reject”.

Miguel Uribe Turbay

Senator

“Claudia López came calling the police murderers and, of course, demotivated them and aggravated the security problem. Petro has permanently attacked businessmen calling them ‘slave-holding oligarchs’, ‘exploiters’ and attacking and threatening them in a thousand ways. He achieved, of course, a serious contraction in investment, which is the only way to increase productivity, production, employment, wealth. He is going to impoverish the country ”.

Enrique Penalosa

former mayor

