The former uribista presidential candidate Rafael Nieto Loaiza pointed out that “It is enough to see the chaos of Metrosalud in Medellín to imagine the disaster of Petro and Corcho’s proposal to hand over the heart of the public health system to governors and mayors. Corruption, bureaucracy, political manipulation and lousy service”.

Solidarity with Ruiz

In the face of the attack in Cali against a son of the former head of Justice, Wilson Ruiz, the former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez I “ll guide you: “Go ahead minister! The corrupt and cowards are capable of the worst baseness to get their opponents out of the way, but you worked with integrity for Colombian justice and you will get ahead. Solidarity with his son and family”.

Ospina and the press

When reacting to a cartoon in which he is drawn asleep, after reading about the sale of the newspaper El País de Cali, the mayor of that city, Jorge Ivan Ospinapointed out that “I am not really happy that a family loses control of such a valuable and influential asset, but it does make me think of the media as a great tool to build society without any prevention against the ruler, whether rich or poor, of left or right”.

Remembering Trujillo

The ex-president ivan duke reminded in the middle of the week that “Two years ago, the covid-19 took Carlos Holmes Trujillo, a great friend and brilliant professional who dedicated most of his life to serving the country with patriotism and self-sacrifice. We will always remember with all the appreciation and deep respect his work for Colombia”.

Chinese “planes”

For the co-chair of the Green Alliance, Antonio Navarro, “The Chinese company of the Bogotá Metro has lawyers and ‘planes’ leaders. He proposes to maintain the contract, with an underground addition north of 72nd Street. He is risking nothing and is looking to increase the amount of the contract. Alive!”

Trust in Government

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobatrino: “’They are going to destroy the health system’, ‘They are going to bankrupt Ecopetrol’, ‘They are going to leave us without gas’, ‘They took over public services’… With these tremendous phrases they want to scare them. Don’t be left, let’s trust this government. We are going to carry out the reforms”.