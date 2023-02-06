Kaleidoscope

Failed in Bogota

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalwarned that the president “Petro does not understand the fiscal and legal impact of his improvised decisions. With the health reform, the garbage program and the Metro, he is showing that he will use four to make a reality what he could not and failed in Bogotá”.

Critical Ammo

Faced with news about inefficiency in care for users of the medical service, the former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez held that “It is important to say with your own name which EPS and where to complain about bad service, but attacking in general only serves to give more ammunition to those who want to end the system”.

field without health

On this same subject, the senator of the Democratic Pole, Alexander Lopez Mayaheld that “Our health needs to reach rural areas with a dignified system. Today, 633 municipalities do not have a rural health center and only 9.7% of the IPS remain in rural areas. We need a health reform that stops treating rural Colombia with discrimination.”

Do not threaten Bogota

The senator for Radical Change, david lunawarned the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes that “Do not threaten Bogotá, do not threaten the people of Bogotá. They are ruling from arrogance and caprice, while they take the mobility and well-being of Bogotanos ahead. Please respect us.”

Subway lasts 200 years

The representative to the Chamber, Katherine Mirandaof the Green Alliance, pointed out that “The metro is not a Transmilenio. It has a lifespan of over 200 years, look at the London Underground, it’s been around for 160 years. Are we going to condemn the people of the south and Caracas and their next generations to this for life (trancon)? We all deserve dignity. There are paths, lack of will”.

world shame

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo he asked himself: “Does anyone in Colombia remember a minister who, following a president, blackmails a mayor and the inhabitants of a city? A global shame, Gustavo Petro. Do they have no limits?