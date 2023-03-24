Home News Kaleidoscope | The New Century
News

by admin
No da pie with bola

The former uribista presidential candidate Rafael Nieto Loaiza referred to “the unequaled Minister of Mines in Congress maintaining that the levels of the reservoirs are ‘above the historical average of twenty decades ago’. Should we tell him that 20 decades ago, 200 years, 1823, there were no reservoirs? Since her appointment, she has not given a ball. She only hurts ”.

Dialogue and consensus

The senator of the Historical Pact, Clara Lopezwas “listening to ANDI about their readings, interpretations and ideas regarding the economic situation and the National Development Plan. In dialogue we find consensus and it is an indicator of trust. The country must value all this”.

frank dialogue

The ANDI president reacted to that trill, Bruce Mac Masterwho thanked the presence of the “Senator and that of so many congressmen to talk about all the issues that are currently under discussion in Congress and that generate concerns among entrepreneurs and businessmen. We see great value in open and frank dialogue”.

1% of GDP lost

Jose Ignacio Lopezdirector of Corficolombiana Economic Research, stated that “It is worth insisting in the face of the Government’s Pension Reform proposal that, with an average premium pillar of up to 3 minimum wages, and despite the proposed new Savings Fund, the country loses 1% of GDP in domestic savings, as a result lower pension savings”.

Revive Unasur

The ex-president Ernest Samper said “The first proposal that the new Unasur, which is being reactivated, should work on is the creation of a Latin American Court of Human Rights. It will be an institution that seeks the real guarantee of human rights for our peoples”.

Lime and sand

the analyst Leon Valencia indicated that “The meeting between Putin and Xi has lime and sand: the firm declaration against nuclear war and the timid proposal for a negotiated solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine reassures, but the strengthening of the Moscow-Beijing axis in a world that needs multilateralism is worrying ”.

