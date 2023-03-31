“Détente zone”

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaindicated that “The security situation in the country is critical. As I warned: the ‘cease fire’ decrees without verification, in practice created a ‘de-escalation zone’, and tied the hands of the Public Force. We are facing a new Caguan and we have not realized it. How painful”.

technical discussion

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterpointed out that “It is a great democratic fact that the discussion of the health reform has been focused on technical issues and even on the way of understanding public policy. Let’s hope, for the country, that Congress and the Government commit to keeping it exclusively in that scenario.”

It is a great democratic fact that the discussion of the #ReformaDeSalud has been focused on technical issues and even on how to understand public policy

more women

The senator of the Patriotic Union, Jahel Quirogasaid that the new congresswoman Catalina Pérez (who replaces César Pachón) “It will be a great support in our fight to increase the participation and incidence of women in Congress. Together we will push through the laws in favor of rural women.”

equal and miserable

the senator Maria Fernanda Cabalfrom the Democratic Center, stressed that he spoke “with the media in Peru, about the danger to which the left exposes the Latin American peoples. His dream is to make us all equally miserable. We will fight against destruction.”

union repair

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedastressed that the “The Victims Unit announced that unions will be collectively redressed. The Government announced that four workers’ organizations will be repaired after verifying that armed groups stigmatized and attacked trade unionists from different groups”.

Concertation starts

the senator Angelica Lozano pointed out that “Colombia, the patients -which we are all- deserve to improve the health system. Many elements to improve, adjust, change. Many others to protect and maintain. April 10 we will start consultation with text in hand. Specifically, we will carry out the health reform that we deserve”.