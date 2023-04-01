total impunity

The leader of the New Liberalism, Juan Manuel Galanpointed out that “Gustavo Petro’s government is guaranteeing total impunity for the drug trafficking chain in its entirety. From cultivation, inputs, base paste laboratories, crystallisers for cocaine hydrochloride (rendered with fentanyl), transportation, logistics, and money laundering.”

Lopez’s replica

The senator of the Historical Pact, Clara Lopezreplied that Juan Manuel Galán is wrong: “The Military Forces and the Police are fighting to take over the territory to face crime and protect citizens. If the peace agreement and the substitution of crops had been complied with, the situation would be less serious”.

You are wrong @juanmanuelgalan . Las @FuerzasMilCol y @PoliciaColombia They are fighting to take over the territory to face crime and protect citizens. If the peace agreement and crop substitution had been complied with, the situation would be less serious. @PactoCol — Clara López Obregón (@ClaraLopezObre) March 31, 2023

Defend Aerocafé

The senator Guido Echeverrifrom the En Marcha party, pointed out that “The Minister of Transport once again demonizes Aerocafé with his inopportune, impertinent and prejudiced opinions. As a senator from Caldas, he rejected that position that is not compatible with a project in progress that has overcome many contingencies and difficulties of the past.

He @MinTransporteCo demonizes Aerocafé again with its inopportune, impertinent and prejudiced opinions. As a Senator from Caldas, he rejects that position that is not compatible with a project in progress that has overcome many contingencies and difficulties of the past. — Guido Echeverri (@GuidoEcheverri) March 29, 2023

it is with money

The President of the Senate, Roy Barreraswas in a “meeting with the mayors of Colombia, hit by the consequences of the pandemic, facing threats from violent groups, burdened with constitutional responsibilities and without sufficient resources. It is necessary to review and adjust the municipal and departmental sources of financing. Decentralization without resources is not decentralization”.

In the meeting with the mayors of Colombia, hit by the consequences of the pandemic, facing threats from violent groups, burdened with constitutional responsibilities and without sufficient resources. The sources of financing must be reviewed and adjusted… pic.twitter.com/dbcg4v8mNQ —Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras) March 31, 2023

“They are not a joke”

The former Minister of Defense and Uribista candidate for the Liévano Palace, Diego Molanoheld that “The problems that Bosa is facing today are not a joke, we must act forcefully. The invitation is to rebuild Bogotá from each locality. With character against crime, advancing in works and improving mobility and quality of life”.

The problems that Bosa faces today are not a joke, we must act forcefully. The invitation is to #Let’s rebuild Bogota from each location. With character against crime, advancing in works and improving mobility and quality of life. pic.twitter.com/1HD9DuLroc — Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) March 31, 2023

Defense Ministry inaction

The senator for Radical Change, Carlos Fernando Motoaindicated that “Places where there was no security risk before have become red zones due to the inaction of the Ministry of Defense. It is important that the Military Forces keep young people who are doing their military service away from such areas, where only professional soldiers should act”.