No tourism or oil

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciawarned that “San Andrés without tourism is part of the same problem: low-cost airlines bankrupt due to excessive taxes, increase in the price of gasoline and expensive hotels, because they took away their benefits. And that they were going to replace oil with tourism. No oil and no tourism”.

not a homicide

The mayor of Bogota, claudia lopezstressed yesterday that “Wednesday and Thursday Santos no homicide occurred in Bogotá. Every day should be like this. Let state justice and not criminal justice be imposed. That a controversy does not end in a fight and a fight does not end in murder. 36% of homicides in Bogotá are fights and intolerance”.

Anti-inflation alliance

The senator of the Historical Pact, Clara Lopezpointed out that “Within the framework of Celac, Colombia is among the ten countries that signed an agreement to cooperate in the exchange of inputs and products to face the world inflation that affects all our countries. Latin American integration under way to alleviate hunger”.

unfeasible idea

the former minister Rudolf Menindicated that “Colombia proposes to create a common bag to fight against hunger in Latin America. I don’t know why all governments think of organizing an Andean or Latin American monetary union during their first year. It’s always been time to explain why not!”

Good for Public Force

After a new report from the Ministry of Defense on the operational results of this week, the president of the Chamber, David Racerostressed that “The Police continue beating drug traffickers. Together with the Army, the security policy is increased! Congratulations to our public force”.

Criticism of the Government

The senator for Radical Change, david lunawarned that it is “alarming and worrying that electricity services continue to mark inflation. We are very close to the beginning of the El Niño phenomenon, which will certainly generate further increases in the prices of this service. And the government doesn’t take the warnings seriously.”.

