Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Congress magnifying glass

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterpointed out that “The whole country has its eyes on the political parties and the congressmen who are studying the bills on the proposed health, labor and pension reforms. The future of the country, for better or worse, is in your hands. Their decisions will have effects on the entire population, and they will be part of the history of Colombia.”

no assembly

the senator Dove Valenciafrom the Democratic Center, warned “About the photo of the ELN on the road to Totoró, Cauca, which President Petro calls a montage: it was on Saturday at kilometer 9 of the Paniquitá crossroads, from there they went in trucks to Paniquitá, Miraflores and Silvia. The rulers must find out what is happening and not be complicit by hiding it.”.

Wash them dear to Rusia

The political scientist Sandra Borda pointed out that “Accusing the United States of fomenting war is a way of washing Russia’s face. And besides, I wonder, what would they be saying if the US and Europe had decided to leave Zelensky alone with the problem? Or have we already forgotten about Yugoslavia?

less vacation

The senator Carlos Fernando Motoafrom Cambio Radical, indicated that since that party “We propose to cut the times of the legislative recess of the Senate and the House. With this initiative we intend to improve and strengthen the work of Congress, giving more spaces for the discussion of bills and debates on political control”.

bureaucratic blackmail

the parliamentarian Andres Forero said “As was foreseeable, after the bureaucratic blackmail, the Conservatives and the U party were ‘calm’ with the new text of Carolina Corcho’s reform. Against the patients, doctors and academics, an illegitimate text will end up being approved in a transactional way”.

“They will pay dearly”

the parliamentarian Miguel Polo Polo pointed out that “Hunger for contracts, vice ministries and positions in the State can do more than the health and well-being of Colombians. Cowardly and sold-out parties! The average guerrilla threatens them to remove all their government officials, and they run to kneel. They will pay dearly for it!