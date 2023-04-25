Home » Kaleidoscope | The New Century
Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Minhacienda with ANDI

ANDI’s president, Bruce Mac Masterstressed yesterday that “We had the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, in a meeting of the General Management Board of the union, talking about the Colombian economy, exchanging visions and listening to businessmen about their perceptions of the future and the reforms currently under discussion”

green energies

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Velezreiterated yesterday his “Congratulations to Ricardo Roa, the new president of Ecopetrol. I am sure that with his experience and commitment, the company will also be a leader in green energy and a pioneer in the just energy transition in Colombia and the continent”.

Will of the parties

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarrowhich is part of the government delegation at the negotiating table with the ELN, stressed yesterday that “We work for peace in Colombia to save lives and change the history of the country. This fact can be an irreversible reality with the absolute will of the parties that are in dialogue and also with the decision and participation of Colombian society”.

distorted equality

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Enrique Cabraleswondered about “How many Colombians can afford to spend close to 3 billion pesos just on transportation? The ‘Minister of Equality’, Francia Márquez, has the concept of ‘equality’ quite distorted”.

chiribiquete at risk

The former minister and former ambassador, Juan Carlos Pinzonrecalled last Saturday, on the occasion of Earth Day “the majesty of the tropical jungle of the Colombian Amazon. Photos taken in the spectacular Chiribiquete Natural Park. Sadly, coca, drug trafficking, and its colonization have been destroying it.”.

Bedoya case

The representative to the Chamber for the Green Alliance, Cathy Juvinao, warned: “’Justice is for those from Ruana’ cannot continue to be the message that the system sends to millions of citizens who work for a different country. I ask the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, as well as the trial judge, to prevent the corrupt Julián Bedoya from getting away with it.”.

