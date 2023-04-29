Kaleidoscope | The New Century

arrived on time

The former Minister of Finance, Jose Manuel Restrepopointed out that “The time has come for the Development Plan in Congress! What is good about it and what can be improved in the project? How to inject more ambition and realism and some issues of care in the articles?.

Another former Minister of Finance, Mauricio Cardenascelebrated “The democratic election of Dr. Germán Bahamón as manager of the Federation of Coffee Growers. Agreement with the Government should be the guide. I hope that President Gustavo Petro supports it enthusiastically and that harmonious work is achieved for the benefit of coffee growers.”.

The senator for the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedastressed “the work of Minister José Antonio Ocampo and Minister Cecilia López. He led an unprecedented tax reform that contributes to social change. She promoted rural reform; basis for the implementation of the Peace Agreement. Gratitude and appreciation to both”.

Former presidential candidate Juan Manuel Galanof the New Liberalism, maintained that “The offensive, disrespectful and unfriendly treatment of the Government and Congress to the Foreign Minister of India, who visited Colombia, demonstrates the importance we attach to foreign relations and diplomacy. India!”

The senator for Radical Change, Carlos Fernando Motoaindicated that “83% of people from Cali disapprove of the ‘management’ of Jorge Iván Ospina. A character who will be remembered as the worst among the country’s mayors. Insecurity and corruption will be his legacy, a legacy that destroyed the confidence of the people in the Cali mayor’s office!”

the former senator Omar Yepes indicated that “In today’s politics there are many characters who are in permanent auction, looking in all directions and willing to sell themselves to the highest bidder. They are despicable characters, without real values, lacking in principles, but who always find shelter in some eaves”.