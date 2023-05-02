Home » Kaleidoscope | The New Century
Kaleidoscope | The New Century

inconsistencies

The former minister and columnist, Juan Camilo Restrepoindicated that “The Federation of Coffee Growers is immensely more democratic, for example, than Fedegan. However, the Petro government snubbed the new manager elected unanimously in the coffee congress, while making Fedegan a partner in her agrarian policy. inconsistencies”.

new inequality

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinteroindicated that “The changes in technology in the last 45 days have been dizzying. The world will be divided between those who have and those who do not have access to Artificial Intelligence. It will be the new inequality. We were not wrong when we bet that every child would have a computer”.

without expropriation

The senator of the Historical Pact, Martha Peraltaindicated that “There will be no expropriation. It happens that they do not want to release millions of hectares of unproductive land. Colombia has 39.6 million hectares of land ready for planting. There are only 5.3 million hectares planted. That the farmer has the land means peace and food.”.

drone system

The candidate for mayor of Bogota, Rodrigo Larapointed out that “With the constant and permanent patrolling of a drone system, the thugs’ motorcycle will be immediately identified, along with their escape route, thus facilitating their subsequent detection and capture by the Police.”

party not tragedy

Faced with the death of two people in a confrontation between fans of Nacional and Medellín, the former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez pointed out that “Football has to be a party, a reason for union and enjoyment. How sad that today their families mourn two fans killed in a fight, my solidarity with them. Regrettable!”.

Motorcycles, 30% consumption

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo told President Petro: “His pressure to raise gasoline to $16,000 a gallon is very wrong, and with the lie that only the ‘privileged’ consume it. Because the 10.9 million motorcyclists are not “privileged” and they tend to be workers. Motorcycles are 30% of consumption”.

