subway at risk

The representative to the Chamber, Julia Mirandaof the New Liberalism, warned that “The Bogotá Metro cannot be put at risk! With several councilors and representatives to the Chamber for Bogotá, we identified legal risks and possible conflicts of interest if the contract for Line 1 of the Metro was modified”.

Against Penalosa

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarrotold former mayor Enrique Peñalosa that “Leave the cynicism. We don’t have a Metro because in the 90s the Transmilenio was privileged over Metro construction as a massive system. In his second mayoralty, he threw away the studies for the underground Metro to build an elevated Metro feeder for the Transmilenio. Business!

Peñalosa, stop sinism!

only he hired

the former mayor penalosa had indicated, in turn, that “There have been many mayors in Bogotá. And the only one that Metro hired was me. Not one more has hired an inch of Metro. The rest is political cart. And they will see that Claudia, beyond her fuss, is not going to hire an inch from Metro. Talking is easier than doing.”

gas fraud

Former senator and former presidential candidate, Jorge Enrique Robledostated yesterday that “It is a fraud by Minminas and Gustavo Petro to condition new contracts for hydrocarbons to the size of the reserves. Because there is nothing negative about having more reserves. It is pure deception what they are doing. And with environmental disguise. Do not be fooled, they harm Colombia “.

Same as Maduro and Ortega

The senator of the Green Alliance, “Fuck The” Hernandezpointed out what he considered “another inconsistency! The previous government was always asked to respect the free demonstration and peaceful protest of the opposition. Now that you are a government, why do the same thing that human rights violators like Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega do?

🔴 ANOTHER INCOHERENCE!

diplomatic move

The former uribista presidential candidate, Rafael Nieto Loaizaalerted yesterday that a “The union of the Foreign Ministry denounces that the Government wants to reduce the number of those who enter the diplomatic career by competition. Petro and Leyva want fewer professionals to enter the race so they can name more cronies arbitrarily. The change…”.