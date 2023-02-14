reward plan

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejolaunched yesterday a “general and permanent rewards plan. We put a price of up to each bandit and each crime that they help us solve: $58.8 million for feminicide, $46.4 million for homicide, and $34.8 million for serious crimes such as theft or extortion.”.

Expectation with Eln

The president of Fedegan, Jose Felix Lafauriea member of the government delegation in the peace process with the ELN said yesterday about the beginning of the second cycle of negotiations in Mexico: “The expectation is that progress is made thinking about the transformations with an impact on the regions affected by the multi-crime violence suffered by those who live in them and… suffer them.”

Start of the 2nd cycle of negotiations in Mexico with the ELN. The expectation is that progress is made thinking about the transformations with an impact on the regions affected by the multi-crime violence suffered by those who live in them and… suffer them. Government delegation. pic.twitter.com/kGaeHedw21 — José Félix Lafaurie (@jflafaurie) February 13, 2023

Petro style

the analyst Leon Valencia spoke of those who “They baffle or confuse what Petro projects in total peace, in reforms and in the call for social mobilization. I recommend you remember and study the M-19 style of doing politics and you will find answers, one does what he learned as a young man when he was old.

They are disconcerted or confused with what Petro projects in total peace, in reforms and in the call for social mobilization. I recommend you remember and study the style of doing politics of the M19 and you will find answers, one does when he is old what he learned when he was young – Leon Valencia (@LeonVaLenciaA) February 13, 2023

“Rare” suspension

Senator and former Vice President, Humberto of Lombana Streetwarned that “The suspension of the new president of the SAE appointed by Gustavo Petro is strange. One cannot yet make a definitive judgment, but at first glance Rojas appears to be acting in the public interest. The question is: why did it have to be suspended? What is the urgency?

Gracias @DCoronell . The suspension of the new President of the SAE appointed by @petrogustavo it’s weird One cannot yet make a definitive judgment, but at first glance Rojas appears to be acting in the public interest. The question is: why did it have to be suspended? What is the urgency? — Humberto de la Calle (@DeLaCalleHum) February 13, 2023

bell for murders

The President of the Senate, Roy Barrerasargued yesterday that “The painful murder of the indigenous leader Moisés López cannot go unpunished. He shows that while the heads of criminal organizations seek criminal benefits, their henchmen continue to kill. Do they order those deaths? Or do they no longer have control over the assassins? Guarantees for life!

The painful murder of the indigenous leader Moises López cannot go unpunished. It shows that while the heads of criminal organizations seek criminal benefits, their henchmen continue to kill. Do they order those deaths? Or do they no longer have control over the assassins? Guarantees for life! —Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras) February 13, 2023

Watch out for Medellin

The ex-president Alvaro Uribe Velez asked “Solidarity with Medellín. Worrying city figures: – 27% poverty; – 400 thousand people go to bed hungry; – More than 100 thousand unemployed young people; – 80 billion lost from the Participatory Budget”.