verbal levities

the former minister Juan Camilo Restrepo warned that “Petro is taking the habit of labeling everyone a Nazi; a few days ago he said that the Colombian State was Nazi; Now he says it about the Peruvian government, which has already reacted strongly. These reckless verbal lightnesses are not going well for Gustavo Petro”.

Without fear

the former minister John Ferdinand Christ held that “Frankly, I do not understand the concern of those who consider it negative that the opposition and the government call the streets. It is a demonstration of democratic maturity. Do not be afraid of it. But it is in Congress where consensus for reforms must be built”.

unnecessary bureaucracy

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinterowarned that “An Ad hoc director should be appointed for the new election. Go further: Why continue charging shopkeepers and other merchants to sustain unnecessary bureaucracy? The Chambers of Commerce must disappear. Companies can register via the website”.

new party

Former senator and former candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo indicated that “Dignity and Commitment is the new political party for the true change that Colombia needs and that we will found on February 18. Because there are not two options in politics in the country but three. With Dignity and Commitment we will promote the broadest unit capable of moving the country forward “.

Ripe, genocidal

the senator Maria Fernanda Cabalfrom the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, criticized President Gustavo Petro for being “Happy signing ‘agreements’ with the genocidal Nicolás Maduro, who is wanted by the US. They talk about defending human rights, but they don’t miss an opportunity to meet with a rights violator, like the dictator Maduro.”

Serious complaint

The concilor Alfredo Ramosof the Democratic Center, warned that “Alexandra Agudelo is part of the network of corruption of the Medellín Education Secretariat, which politicized the Protective Environment School program by firing psychologists for not supporting a corrupt ex-councilor who owns the Secretariat.”

