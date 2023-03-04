“They are criminals”

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias warned that “Those who kill and kidnap police officers are criminals. Peace in the tomb of the sub-intendent of Esmad, Ricardo Arley Monroy Prieto, cowardly and cold-blooded murdered. Solidarity with his family and with his colleagues from the Police ”.

Senator and former Vice President Humberto de la Calle indicated that “A vilified and humiliated police force, as happened in Caquetá, is the beginning of anarchy. We want a renewed Police through institutional transformations accompanied by dignified treatment of its members. The slitting of the mayor’s throat is disgusting. Government: this is intolerable”.

In open criticism of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, the Democratic Center parliamentarian, Jose Jaime Uscateguiindicated that “After the criminal and murderous acts (in Caquetá), we need our public forces to be truly respected and to stop guaranteeing impunity for their acts against our police and military. Enough of his lousy management and zero leadership.”

Former senator and leader of the New Liberalism, Juan Manuel Galanwarned that “Total peace is in question if the assumptions, all or some, on which the President has relied to request the investigation against his brother and son are established. The necessary confidence in that peace process on the part of Colombians is weakened”.

The Presidential Adviser for the Regions, Luis Fernando Velascohighlighted yesterday how they came out “From San Andrés, in the Air Force plane used by President Gustavo Petro, the tourists from Antioquia who could not leave yesterday (Thursday). An airlift will follow, helping tourists from the rest of the country who have finished their vacations to return home.”

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedadenounced yesterday that they assassinated “A peace signatory in Arauca in front of his mother and son. Marlon Eduardo Mejía was leaving his house last Wednesday in the municipality of Tame, Arauca, when he was attacked with a firearm by two men who were riding a motorcycle.”