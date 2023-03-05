Home News Kaleidoscope | The New Century
The former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez warned that “In the middle of the campaign I denounced how from the ‘Pillory pact’ they had negotiated with alias ‘Douglas’ so that he would give false testimonies against me and thus harm our campaign and favor that of today’s President. Everything was evidenced in the petrovideos.”

Separation of powers

The president of the Chamber, David Raceromanifested “total respect for the decisions of the judges, especially if they come from the high courts. Congress acts in accordance with the law and according to its powers enshrined in the Constitution and laws 5th and 3rd. But separation of powers is an imperative.”

former superintendent Paul Philip Robledo remembered that one “column ‘The time has come to reconsider’ (05/11/2022), regarding the vulgar law that modified electoral guarantees. I argued that the Constitutional Court had the power to suspend laws while it makes its final decision. The Court, today gives us the reason “.

the senator Gloria Florezof the Historical Pact, warned that “Those who led the country to the abyss in 200 years want Gustavo Petro to take it out in 200 days. Powers of always line up to attack reforms of change on a daily basis. They denigrate Paz Total, defend EPS intermediation and invent chaos and fake news so that everything stays the same”.

Quintero, cracked

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Paola Holguinbrought up the results of Medellín Cómo Vamos: “Only 36% of households trust Quintero, the mayor of Medellín; only 38% are satisfied with the administration’s investments; second consecutive year with the lowest perception of good management of the Council of Medellín; trust, good management and the favorable image of the mayor of Medellín register the lowest figures compared to previous periods”.

mainland energy

The chancellor Alvaro Leyva assured “that the new ambassador of Colombia in Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales, will bring the proposal to start a continental electrical interconnection project based on the generation of clean energy.”

