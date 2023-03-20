Home News Kaleidoscope | The New Century
Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Resources to thieves?

The ex-president alvaro uribe pointed out that “The EPS that failed the most were the public ones, those that were created in governorships and mayors’ offices, where problems such as ‘The hemophilia cartel’ were also created. How are we going to give more management of health resources to those who have stolen it?

health risks

the former minister Fernando Ruiz pointed out that “Mixed systems tend to concentrate risks. For years we dragged the concentration in Nueva EPS of the elderly who came from Social Security. It is necessary that there are mechanisms to dilute risk among the insurers of the system”.

That was the goal…

The political scientist Sandra Borda he asked himself: So the criticism is that the agreements do not include things? Wasn’t that the goal? That we not sit down to negotiate absolutely everything with the illegal groups? Is it not precisely an achievement that from illegality they did not impose an agenda on us and they will end up saying what to do?

a dead trail

the former mayor Enrique Penalosa I affirm that “They enjoy nature everywhere, like the water fronts and urban fences to make life happier and more equal. Claudia López sadly killed the Sendero de las Mariposas in the hills, Ciudad Río, the Tominé park and the San Rafael park around those reservoirs”.

not to the base

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobaasked the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, to “To guarantee compliance with the Escazú Agreement, the measure in front of the island of Gorgona cannot be provisional, but permanent. Do not build a US military base that threatens the natural and patrimonial sovereignty of the nation.

Tribute to Galán

The mayor of Bucaramanga, Juan Carlos Cardenasstressed “the new Casa Galán, the place where Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento was born, the most important political leader of the last century in Santander. Now you can go visit this work that we deliver today and it is part of the heritage of the bumangueses “.

