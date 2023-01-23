On the defensive

The former presidential candidate Enrique Penalosa pointed out that “In the Colombia of Petro, businessmen from the health sector spend their time and energy watching how they defend themselves from the Government, those from the mines and oil as well, those from the pension sector as well, etc, etc… In other countries they work as a team and progress ”.

Learn from mistakes

The representative to the Chamber, Katherine Mirandaof the Green Alliance, indicated that “It is excellent news to know that the World Health Organization will accompany the structuring of the health reform in Colombia. We must learn from past mistakes and good international experiences. All right”.

irresponsible and expensive

Former Senator and Candidate Juan Manuel Galanof the New Liberalism, said that “The irresponsibility of Minister Irene Vélez in her announcements from Davos2023 will have a gigantic energy, social and financial cost. In addition to inopportune in a 2023 of uncertainty, probable recession, zero investment, capital flight, inflation and reopening of China”.

after 22 years

The mayor of Bucaramanga, Juan Carlos Cardenasbrought up an action: “We don’t say, we do. After 22 years, the elevator of the Convention Center that receives the main events of our city works. It seems silly, but all previous governments ignored the issue “.

pandering terrorists

Faced with the government’s peace policy, the senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalsaid “They are making Colombia an unviable country. The bilateral cessation has only served to please the terrorists and leave the public vulnerable. Without security there is no economy that can be strengthened”.

rigorous discussion

The senator Humberto de la Calle spoke about health reform: “A debate that needs clear accounts. We ask the government and Minister Carolina Corcho for a rigorous discussion based on realities and not fictitious and ideological situations. The health of 50 million Colombians is at stake..