Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



January 20, 2023 – 5:00 AM

Change and agreements

The Minister of Education, Alexander Gaviriapointed out yesterday that “The real change occurs when there are agreements, when societies come to an agreement. The reforms need dialogue, discussion, debate, scrutiny. This is the only way to build legitimacy and avoid big mistakes”.

democratic changes

The ANDI president reacted to this position, Bruce Mac Masterwho indicated that “totally agree. Societies can always make changes, even more so, there are times when they are necessary. The democratic way to do it is with agreements and deep participatory debates. Not only will better solutions be reached, but they will be sustainable changes”.

Totally agree

Societies can always make changes, even more so, there are times when they are necessary.

optimistic project

The ex-president Andres Pastrana stated that the “Recomposition of the political movement Nueva Fuerza Democrática, which we have come to present to Colombia, is an optimistic project marked by values ​​with deep democratic, social, moral and environmental roots. An optimistic and realistic project for a nation on the edge of the abyss”.

moral restoration

Faced with this, the former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez He said it was “an excellent decision! Those of us who believe in the great future of Colombia defend values ​​and institutions and reject the clientelist machines that corrupted and ended trust in the parties. The moral and economic restoration of the Nation is urgent”.

Against Prosecutor

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose PizarroI consider “It is serious that the Prosecutor refuses to comply with this mandate and total peace law, with the support of the Prosecutor, by not issuing arrest warrants; and very serious that judges are persecuted and intimidated criminally and disciplinaryly for complying with the Constitution and the Law”.

air oligopoly

The president of the Chamber, David Racerowarned that “If passenger air transport, under Cost-Benefit logic, is controlled by a small oligopoly, the periphery will continue to be subject to abuse. Regional integration and democratization must be the air country project”.

Crisis in Cauca

The Minister of Transport, William Reyeshad an agenda yesterday in Cali: “At this time we are meeting with Senator Roy Barreras, Invías, ANI and the Pacific Parliamentary Bloc, to talk about care and solutions to the crisis in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca.”