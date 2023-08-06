Home » Kalemie: the mayor bans the demonstrations of two currents of the Sacred Union of the Nation
Kalemie: the mayor bans the demonstrations of two currents of the Sacred Union of the Nation

The mayor of Kalemie, David Mukeba Mbombo, prevented the demonstrations of two wings of the Sacred Union of the Nation on Saturday August 5.

The two antagonistic currents, one led by Governor Julie Ngungua and the other by the provincial executive secretary of the Sacred Union in Tanganyika, Christian Kitungwa, had planned to meet both on the same day at the stadium. Joseph Kabila from Kalemie for a demonstration of support for President Félix Tshisekedi.

To prevent any access to the stadium, the mayor has placed a security device. A few FARDC soldiers were on the way to the Joseph Kabila stadium, preventing anyone or vehicles from accessing it. On Lumumba Avenue, several police officers filtered each passage on a roadblock they had erected.

Christian Kitungwa nevertheless addressed his supporters to notably announce the postponement of the demonstration for Saturday August 19.

“The UDPS secretary general, Augustin Kabuya, and the deputy interior minister, Peter Kazadi, told me to organize the demonstration next Saturday,” he said.

The Sacred Union, led by Christian Kitungwa, senior official of the Avenir du Congo (ACO) party, is made up of the majority of the federal presidents of the member parties of this platform of the Head of State.

The other wing, made up of a few federal presidents, is headed by the governor of Tanganyika, Julie Ngungua. For the latter, no demonstration of the Sacred Union can be organized without its approval, some sources point out.

