November 23, 2022 10:15 am

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippine island of Palawan in the South China Sea may not have the destabilizing potential of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August, but it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Palawan is located in one of the most explosive areas on the planet, one of the points of friction between China and its Asian neighbors but also with the United States, omnipresent in the Asia-Pacific area. For this reason, Harris’ presence has a single theme: China.

Harris arrives in the Philippines at a time of great tension. Local authorities have just revealed an incident that occurred on Nov. 19, when a Philippine vessel found a piece of fuselage from a Chinese missile that had fallen overboard and was towing it back to its home port, as required by maritime law.

The law of the strongest

At that point, however, the ship was reached by the Chinese coast guard, who forcibly recovered the component while, according to jurists, Beijing could simply have asked for its return to Manila. The unprecedented incident occurred in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea.

Today the United States presents itself as protector of the countries of Southeast Asia frightened by the possibility that the imposing neighbor China – 1.4 billion inhabitants, second largest economy in the world – could impose its law.