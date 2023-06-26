“Kamikaze cyclists” are not welcome in Fellbach

For the first time, the city of Fellbach is publicly presenting its study for a “city-friendly and tailor-made” variant of the cycle expressway. The plans are met with criticism, mainly because of the lack of parking spaces, but in the end the administration in the large council chamber has at best received mild opposition.

When the bike parking space next to the town hall entrance is overcrowded and several of the 120 interested parties in cycling gear follow the explanations in the meeting room – then it is obvious that the concerns of those people with strong calf muscles who let the pedals gyrate when moving are at stake.

The route is fixed – until just before Fellbach

On site, cyclists and residents alike hoped to find out more about the express cycle path through the Remstal to the state capital, officially known as the RS5 among experts (because it is the fifth of its kind in the Stuttgart region). The planning is progressing at the pace of a leisurely weekend pedaller, but still: the route is from Schorndorf to just before Fellbach. However, the route through Fellbach itself is still open, i.e. between the two transfer points. In the east of Kernen-Rommelshausen this is the area on Bruckstraße, the transfer in the west would be in the Lindle district of Fellbach on Nürnbergers Straße down to Bad Cannstatt.

A crux of the whole thing, as Fellbach’s building mayor Beatrice Soltys explained with a look at the map of the PowerPoint presentation: While the cycle expressway after the start in Schorndorf almost all places like Winterbach, Geradstetten, Grunbach, Endersbach or Kernen just touches and Waiblingen not even affected, “is the only bobble through which it goes directly, Fellbach”, according to Soltys’ very descriptive explanation.

200 parking spaces would have to be eliminated in Mozartstrasse

Ten possible routes were examined and discarded – those through Bruckstrasse and Mozartstrasse failed, for example, due to the danger of maneuvering trucks or the narrow road space, so that 200 parking spaces would have to be lost for a safe cycle expressway, as the Mayor Johannes Berner explained.

Ultimately, the three-kilometre-long east-west axis along Schorndorfer and Stuttgarter Strasse, which was favored from the very beginning, remained as a “city-friendly cycle path connection”. The Stuttgarter Straße is “already the axis with the most cyclists in Fellbach”, it is “the direct connection between Waiblingen and Stuttgart”, explained Soltys. This slimmed-down variant almost never achieves the three or four meter wide cycle expressway standard. A “significantly reduced cycle path width of at least 1.85 meters” is planned.

Retailers fear losing parking spaces

The administration had already worked out answers for the meeting for the critical questions that had come in from the population in the past few weeks. The loss of parking spaces for retailers is manageable, and the 15 parking spaces at the former post office are now more usable than before due to their move to the industrial area. The loss of trees due to the new cycle path route “is compensated”, it says, “our target curve is that we come out zero to zero”, says Soltys.

Berner admits that the “senseless kamikaze drivers” denounced by citizens are “a problem”. Relaxation should bring “wide sidewalks and mixed traffic with protective strips”. Berner: “We’re not talking about a cycle expressway here, on which you plague with maximum strength and 25 things.”

Currently 1000 cyclists every day along the Stuttgarter Straße

The 4,000 cyclists a day forecast in a study by the Rems-Murr district are obviously too high in the town hall. “Currently, 1,000 cyclists are on the cycle paths on Stuttgarter Strasse every day in summer,” says Birgit Orner, Fellbach’s cycling officer. “We don’t know how many there will be in the future.”

In the subsequent debate, there were several dozen mostly critical comments, for example about many cyclists riding in the wrong direction and reckless e-bikers roaring along without lights. Some suggested a new route variant along the railway line or even a wooden bridge at Stuttgarter Platz – ideas that, according to the administration, are not feasible.

General German Bicycle Club supports the compromise

The city received support from Andreas Schwager, the political spokesman for the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC), district association Rems-Murr; he spoke of a “compromise” that represents a “significant improvement compared to the past”. After almost exactly 120 minutes, the mood was far from euphoric, but the town hall representatives were able to reap quiet applause for their statements.

For the administration, the study is only the first step and a call for discussion; the developed variant is not to be understood as a decision on the route. Incidentally, Soltys did not want to name a year that residents would like for the realization of the cycle path route, as this cannot yet be reliably estimated.

The city's study can be found at:

