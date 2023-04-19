Kämna wins Tour of the Alps stage

The German Lennard Kämna (Bora) won the third stage of the Tour of the Alps on Wednesday, at the top of the climb to San Valentino (Italy), where the British Tao Geoghegan Hart retained his leader’s green ‘jersey’ without difficulties.

In the general classification, the Austrian from AG2R, Felix Gall, loses more than a minute and drops from second to tenth place. Britain’s Hugh Carthy is second overall, behind Hart, 22 seconds away, and ahead of Australian Jack Haig, 28 seconds away.

Kämna, 26, jumped out of the group of favorites six kilometers from the top of this 15km climb (7% average), classified as first category. Caught by the Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda, he let the South American cyclist ride next to him, to attack and leave him behind with 500 meters from the finish line.

“Leaving the group and trying to anticipate a bit was my only option”, commented the winner of the day. “Afterward, I was a bit lucky, as there was this guy (Cepeda) who helped me at the end,” he added.

The British Geoghegan Hart (Ineos), winner of the 2020 Giro, who had won the first two stages of this Tour of the Alps, made the ascent in the small bunch of favorites. But he wasn’t endangered by his direct rivals, and he finished calmly four seconds behind Kämna.

The day’s stage, 162 km between Ritten/Renon and Brentonico San Valentino, was the only one to finish on a summit, at an altitude of 1,314 metres.

A group of eleven men escaped with an advantage of almost four minutes at the foot of San Valentino, but none of the escapees could resist the return of the favourites.

In the peloton, it was the team led by Lennard Kämna and Alexandr Vlasov, Bora-Hansgrohe, which did most of the work in the first part of the climb to put their leaders in the best position.

That work was rewarded with a one-two finish, as Vlasov took second place on the stage, ahead of Cepeda, third, and Geoghegan Hart, fourth.

On Thursday, the fourth and penultimate stage offers a difficult route, with 3,610 meters of unevenness, in 153 km between Rovereto and Predazzo, with two ports classified as second and first categories.

Classification of the third stage of the Tour of the Alps, held this Wednesday between Ritten/Renon (Italy) and Brentonico San Valentino (Italy):

1. Lennard Kämna (GER/BOR), ran 162.5 km in 4h06:13.

2. Alexandr Vlasov (RUS/BOR) and 4 seconds

3. Jefferson Cepeda (ECU/EF) m.t.

4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE) m.t.

5. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) m.t.

General classification after the third stage:

1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INE), 11h21:39

2. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF) at 22 seconds

3. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) a 28.

4. Jefferson Cepeda (ECU/EF) a 36.

5. Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA/EOL) at 38.