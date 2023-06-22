Kankuamo people will manage their health system within the territory

A general assembly of the Kankuamo people was held in Atánquez, jurisdiction of Valledupar, on the occasion of the problem that attends with the health post belonging to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, and which two weeks ago was taken over by the minor councilwhen requesting that among the services provided they must have a 24-hour emergency room.

Also read: Kankuamos took over the Atánquez health post

In the meeting, which they call a collective instance for relevant and transcendental decision-making, they decided to declare urgency, seriousness and violation of the fundamental rights to health and life, and the persistence of the risk of physical and cultural extermination.

“We will directly assume the management and administration of the provision of own and intercultural health services in facilities and/or spaces that are within the jurisdiction of the Kankuamo Indigenous Territory. In addition, the higher authorities will have the facilities and/or spaces for comprehensive health care within the Kankuamo territory for their care, administration, and operation.”they expressed after the assembly, in which different indigenous authorities participated.

They also announced thatThey will adopt measures to carry out conventions, agreements and contracts with the different IPS-Iwhich provide health services to this indigenous community settled in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Do not stop reading: In Cesar there are three cases of deaths due to possible dengue infection

Finally urge the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and other competent entities, within the framework of the application of Decree 1953 of 2014 and Law 1751 of 2014, to allocate the necessary resources for the adaptation, endowment and qualification of health services in emergencies and hospitalization in the Kankuamo territory.