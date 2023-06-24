Kankuamo town secretary on school improvement

The Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara, symbolically began the construction, improvement and provision of educational infrastructure in Kankuamo territory in the municipality of Valledupar, Cesar, a program that will also be developed in institutions in the departments of Nariño and Vichada.

At the event, Mayor Mello Castro mentioned that the “management” of the administration “He consolidated the path in favor of this community.” However, the general secretary of the Kankuamo people, Iván Lúquez Mindiola, stated through his Twitter account that the “The mayor’s office does not contribute anything.”

According to Lúquez, the project is a product “of the political will of the current national government” and the management of the indigenous authorities.

THE FIGHT OF THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE FOR THIS INVESTMENT

According to a statement from the indigenous council of the Kankuamo reservation, the process to achieve these investments began in 2014, when the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) and the Kankuama Indigenous Organization (OIK) agreed with the national government at the National Summit Agrarian, Peasant, Ethnic and Popular.

“After several years of demand, in 2019 the Ministry of National Education signed a contract with Findeter to carry out studies and designs in indigenous and Afro-Colombian educational establishments in the departments of Cesar, Nariño and Vichada, to comply with three of several of the mobilization agreements”, expresses the document

INSTITUTIONS INVOLVED

There are 19 works between the 3 departments, 13 of them in Cesar, which will be executed by the Findeter Development Bank; these are:

1. Chemesquemena School: replacement of (2) basic classrooms, one (1) tic classroom, one (1) sanitary battery and construction of one (1) preschool classroom.

2. Guatapurí Social Promotion Institute – Chemesquemena, main office: replacement of (4) basic classrooms and construction of a laboratory.

3. Guatapuri School: Replacement of two (2) multigrade classrooms and one (1) preschool.

4. Lucila Carrillo de Díaz Concentration, in Atánquez: replacement of two (2) basic classrooms, one (1) tic classroom, one (1) sanitary battery and construction of one (1) preschool classroom.

5. St. Isidore Labrador Institution, headquarters, in Atánquez: construction of one (1) ICT classroom, one (1) laboratory and one (1) sanitary battery.

6. Pontoon School: replacement of one (1) kitchen and one (1) school dining room.

7. The Flowers School: replacement of one (1) classroom and construction of one (1) sanitary battery.

8. La Mina Agricultural Institute – Headquarters: construction of one (1) preschool classroom, two (2) basic classrooms and a sports center roof.

9. El Mojao Mixed School: replacement of two (2) classrooms and one (1) sanitary battery.

10. Los Haticos School 1: replacement of one (1) sanitary battery and one (1) kitchen.

11. Ramalito School: replacement of two (2) classrooms, one (1) tic classroom and one (1) sanitary battery.

12. La Goya Ranch School: replacement of two (2) classrooms, one (1) kitchen and one (1) sanitary battery.

13. Makumake Educational Institutionin Río Seco: replacement of two (2) preschool classrooms, construction of one (1) basic classroom and a laboratory.

THE AGREEMENT WITH FINDETER

For his part, the Secretary of Education of Valledupar, Iván Bolaño, assured that although the indigenous organization obtained the resources, the procedures before the Ministry and Findeter, an entity with which the Mayor’s Office signed an agreement for the development of the project, were carried out. by the administration.

According to the document that EL PILÓN received, the obligations of the Mayor’s Office are: “Enable or contribute to the execution of the project; guarantee that the properties in which the projects will be carried out remain free of encumbrances and technically accompany Findeter in the contract stages”.

In addition, one of the clauses establishes that the administration must “guarantee the connections of household public services, such as public electricity, aqueduct and sewage networks; as well as carry out on its own the accessibility works to the properties so that they come into operation with the operation of the works”.

