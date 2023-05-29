The release coincides with the start of his tour of Latin America and Europe

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García presented the video for her single “I knew you were for me.” Filmed in Buenos Aires.

The video clip shows the story of two boys in a restaurant, where one of them looks for the perfect moment to talk to another person who is there, but when they arrive it is too late, as a girl has taken his place.

“And several years have passed since that day, where luck looked at me tenderly and left me the luxury of your company, from kiss to kiss I was taking away your doubts,” says part of the lyrics of the single.

On the other hand, Kany recently announced his new concert tour Kany García Tour 2023 with which he will visit more than 20 cities in Latin America and Europe.

As a token of appreciation after the great reception from the public to her most recent record production “El amor que derecemos”, which was chosen by Billboard magazine as one of the 25 best Latin albums of 2022, the composer is also preparing to present a intimate show full of love for his fans.

In Latin America, El Salvador, Guayaquil and Quito were already able to enjoy their magical concert, now it is their turn to Medellín, Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Pereira, Cali, Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, Argentina, Barquisimeto and Caracas. While, for its part in Europe, Coruña, Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Murcia and Gran Canaria, among others, have already been confirmed.

