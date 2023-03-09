Nelson “Kapeto” Cano, candidate for representative of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, List 1, option 7, continues to add adherents with a view to occupying a seat in the Lower House, making visits and meetings throughout the tenth department, sharing with the leaders, directors, local authorities and with the entire community, receiving backing and support for his candidacy.

The Hernandariense candidate for the deputation, in recent days, visited the Santa Fe district, when he held a meeting with the mayor, Fátima Doerner, with whom he shared ideas and projects that can benefit the municipality.

It also continues to hold meetings with the residents of various sectors of the city of Hernandarias, listening to the needs and claims of its residents, to manage possible solutions from the Chamber of Deputies. In this sense, he toured the Valle del Sol neighborhood, accompanied by Danilo Rivas. “I thank all the neighbors present for listening to my proposal and exchanging ideas,” he said at the scene.

Ballot box use training

The candidate for deputy also participated in an important meeting with future professionals in various areas, who are studying in different careers in the city of Hernandarias, young people from the different neighborhoods of Alto Paraná, who are looking for a better future.

“We were talking and doing training on the use of electronic ballot boxes for this year’s general elections,” said Kapeto.

He added that it is important that young people get involved in politics, since the future of our country lies in them, he said.

In this regard, the politician from Hernando is strongly committed to the participation of youth in political decisions, due to the force they represent in the Paraguayan electorate, being a country with a high rate of young people in the population.

“Young people can generate a change in our country, let’s bet on them. I invite you so that you can get involved in politics, Paraguay needs us”, said Kapeto.

support landy

The candidate for the deputation actively participates and accompanies the political campaign of the candidate for governor of Alto Paraná for List 1, César “Landy” Torres, deployed by the tenth department.

“I am sure that with César Landy Torres as governor, Alto Paraná will see benefits, more than what we currently have,” Kapeto said.

“I promise to manage and work side by side with Landy so that our department grows in production, work and health”, completed the candidate for deputy.