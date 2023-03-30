Nelson “Kapeto” Cano, candidate for deputy of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, List 1, Option 7, is adding important new supports in different parts of the department. 30 days before the general elections, his candidacy is strengthened, receiving a boost from the leaders and leaders, representing various sectors of the community that trust in the work of the young politician from Hernandero in the National Congress.

In this sense, Kapeto has been making a marathon tour of the entire tenth department, visiting the citizens, who present their concerns and claims and listen to the proposals and projects that he intends to implement for the benefit of the communities and the entire Alto Paraná.

Thus, in recent days he visited the northern part of the department, promising the inhabitants of the region to manage the authorization of a district hospital. “This hospital will help thousands of families in the districts of Itakyry, Mbarakayú, San Alberto, Minga Porã and other nearby places. Our future governor César Landy Torres made a public commitment to the dream that I have, and I am grateful for that commitment and support,” Kapeto said in a massive meeting at Cruce Itakyry.

For its part, in the Villa Deportiva and San Francisco de Hernandarias neighborhoods, it managed to carry out a channeling of the neighboring streets, which suffer from the rapids in rainy seasons, and flood the houses.

“My job is to manage the resources so that the neighborhoods obtain benefits. I thank Tabacalera del Este for the donation of 28 drainage tubes. Also to the Municipality of Hernandarias for the support to carry out the diversion of the channeling, “said the candidate for deputy on the occasion.

He also participated in meetings and gatherings in the San Jorge and Fátima neighborhoods of Hernandarias, the María Auxiliadora neighborhood of Presidente Franco, as well as Km. 10 of Ciudad del Este, places where he received unconditional support and backing for his candidacy from the neighbors, leaders and local leaders, with whom he agreed on important works and improvement projects.