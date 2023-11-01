Karachi: 13 kg of ice recovered in raid on courier office

Thursday, November 2, 2023, 12:10 AM City History

According to the spokesperson, 13 kg 500 grams of ice was recovered from the parcel at the courier office located in Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi. The recovered ice was being sent to Australia through ice decoration pieces.

Besides, according to the spokesperson of ANF, during the operation at Islamabad Airport, 59 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the stomach of the passenger.

According to the spokesman, 717 grams of ice was taken into custody from the parcel sent to Bahrain from the courier office in Rawalpindi. Apart from this, 50 kg of 500 grams of hashish hidden for smuggling in Sheen Pond located in Chaman, while 20 kg of hashish hidden in the uninhabited area of ​​Nokundi was seized.

Share this: Facebook

X

