Karachi: 17 police officers dismissed for not doing census duty

Karachi: 17 police officers dismissed for not doing census duty

Sunday March 12, 2023, 3:35 am

Karachi (Staff Reporter) 17 police officers were dismissed for not performing census duty in District Central. The notification of dismissals of the officials was also issued. Show-cause notices were issued at the addresses of the officials. No explanation of the show-cause was given by the officials.

In the order, the police officials were declared unscrupulous and the officials were dismissed according to the law. The dismissed officials are SP Liaquatabad Office, SDPO Gulbarg Office, Rizvia Police Station, Shahrah Noor Jahan, Gabol Town, Hydari Market. , Paposh Nagar, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, Timuriya Sir Syed and Khwaja were posted in Ajmer Nagri.

